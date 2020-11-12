India-bound 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT revealed: List of changes and expected price hike

The new 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT draws power from a Euro 5/BS6 compliant 645cc, liquid-cooled, V-Twin motor that develops 69 hp of power along with a peak torque of 62 Nm. That said, the company has managed to keep the power and torque figures of the bike the same as before.

By:November 12, 2020 11:16 AM

 

The new 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT has been finally revealed. The middleweight ADV has been in fact, launched in Australia for a price of $13,490 that translates to almost Rs 7.29 lakh as per the Indian currency. The outgoing BS4 model of the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT used to retail here for a price of Rs 7.45 lakh and we are expecting the price of the BS6 model to be more by around Rs 25,000. Visually, the new BS6 model remains the same as the outgoing model except for the new colour options. The bike can now be chosen from three shades – grey, white and red and all of these should make their way to India. Now, speaking of the biggest update on the bike, which is its engine.

The new 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT draws power from a Euro 5/BS6 compliant 645cc, liquid-cooled, V-Twin motor that develops 69 hp of power along with a peak torque of 62 Nm. That said, the company has managed to keep the power and torque figures of the bike the same as before. Gearbox is a six-speed unit. The new model also gets Suzuki’s Low RPM assist system that basically minimises engine stalling by automatically tuning the idle speed at low revvs.

As far as electronics go, the new 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT gets three-stage switchable traction control. Moreover, as a safety feature, the bike gets a dual-channel ABS as standard. The motorcycle shows information to the rider through an analogue-digital instrument cluster. Off-road bits on the bike include handguards and a plastic sump guard as standard. In order to keep your phone juiced up on the go, the 2021 V-Strom 650XT also comes with a 12V DC outlet. The launch of the new BS6 compliant model is expected to take place in the coming weeks. The bike, like before, will go up against the likes of the 2021 Kawasaki Versys 650 in the segment.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates!

