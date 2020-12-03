India-bound 2021 Ducati Monster debuts with polarising design: Expected price, features, specs

The new 2021 Ducati Monster might be heading to India next year and the new model boasts of a 'love it or hate it' design language while having packed to the brim up a lot of electronics. Here's what all the new Monster is about!

By:Updated: Dec 03, 2020 11:13 AM

 

The new 2021 Ducati Monster is finally here and the first thing that you notice about it is the significant design updates that may or may not spark a debate. Well, the reason being, the bike has now received a polarising design, which means either you will love it or hate it! It’s black or white! Upfront, the bike gets an oval-shaped headlamp with circular LED DRLs. Moreover, the front end now looks more premium and sporty. Overall, the bike looks quite compact and here comes the best part! Ducati has managed to make the new Monster a more lightweight streetfighter than before. In order to be precise, the bike is now 18 kg lighter than before. Now, speaking of powertrain, the new 2021 Ducati Monster draws power from a 937cc L-twin Testastretta engine and this one is Euro 5-compliant.

The weight saving can be seen in the engine department as well the engine itself when compared to the motor of the Monster 821, is lighter by 2.5 kg. The engine on the new Monster is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 111 hp and 93 Nm. Ducati is claiming that the new Monster has a strong low and mid-range and we certainly don’t doubt them. Transmission duties are taken care of with the help of a new 6-speed unit and you get Ducati’s Quick Shift Up/Down quickshifter as standard.

Talking of the electronics package, the bike gets bits like Cornering ABS, wheelie control, traction control and launch control as well. Moreover, it comes with three riding modes namely Sport, Urban and Touring and all of these can be accessed and managed through the handlebar controls and a 4.3-inch coloured TFT instrument cluster. India launch of the new 2021 Ducati Monster is expected sometime next year and the bike will most likely be priced significantly higher compared to the Monster 821.

