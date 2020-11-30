India-bound 2021 Ducati Monster 821 to be unveiled on 2nd December: What to expect!

The new 2021 Ducati Monster 821 is expected to feature some design changes that should make the bike look more aggressive than before. 

By:Updated: Nov 30, 2020 12:35 PM

 

The new 2021 Ducati Monster 821 is all set to make its global debut on 2nd December. The new revamped version of the naked streetfighter will be unveiled during the fifth and final episode of Ducati World Premiere. The upcoming 2021 Ducati Monster was snapped on test a few weeks back and a design render has also been doing rounds on the internet giving a fair idea of how the new model will look like. First and foremost, the new 2021 model, in all certainty, will come with an alloy frame against the steel trellis frame that is employed on the present-day Monster range. The use of this new frame should result in weight saving and also, should offer more agility at the same time.

In addition, the new 2021 Ducati Monster 821 is expected to feature some design changes that should make the bike look more aggressive than before. The bike, in its new avatar will continue to feature a rounded headlamp upfront and it is expected to be an all-LED unit. The fuel tank is quite broad and muscular to lend a visual appeal. As far as the powertrain is concerned, if some rumours are something to go by, the new 2021 Ducati Monster 821 is expected to use the same 937cc engine from the Hypermotard and Multistrada 950.

Apart from this, not much is known about the new Monster 821 at the moment and we should get to know the complete technical specifications and feature list on the date of unveiling. When it comes to the India launch, the new model is expected to be launched here sometime next year. More details on the 2021 Ducati Monster 821 to be out on 2nd December, so keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

