India Bike Week’22 set to begin on 2 December in Goa

Right on schedule, India Bike Week 2022 is all set to kick start on December 2, as planned at Vagator, Goa. In a note shared by the organization, they said “We thank Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, Hon’ble Minister for Tourism, IT and Printing & Stationery – Govt. of Goa, Shri Rohan Khaunte and all the concerned authorities for ensuring the continued success of the event.” The event, in its 8th edition, claims to be bigger than ever and boasts of receiving close to 14,000 registrations for the bike festival.

Just yesterday, India Bike Week was under the scanner for failing to obtain permission from a committee that was recently formed in August 2022 responsible for permitting events in Goa.

IBW 2022 will include a host of activities like 5 different race tracks, Biker’s Mart (Indoor & Outdoor Expo), Big Trip sessions, Ladakh Tent, 3 stages and the Club Village in the 2-day event. One of the events called the ‘Adventure Flow Track’ is an obstacle course designed for ADV bikes while the ‘Dirt Dash’ is the place to test one’s mastery over dirt and slush.

Vishakh from BAR Academy will conduct 1 hour Enduro sessions to master the gnarly hill trail. Nelly from ProDirt Adventure, Motofarm & FMAE Motopark will coach people on 3 other tracks – Adventure Track, Flow track and the Dirt Dash for Moto Cross and dirt enthusiasts.