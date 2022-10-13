India Bike Week is back in Goa: Check official dates, entry prices here

The eighth edition of the India Bike Week (IBW) will be held in Goa on the 2nd and 3rd of December 2022. Early bird passes for the same are priced at Rs 2,300 for individual riders.

India Bike Week (IBW), the country’s largest biking festival, is finally back in Goa after a long hiatus of three years due to the coronavirus pandemic. First held in 2013, India Bike Week has often been termed the mecca for those who eat, sleep, and breathe riding in India. The eighth edition of this motorcycling event will be held in Goa on the 2nd and 3rd of December 2022.

The early bird passes for IBW are available till October 16, 2022. It will cost Rs 2,300 for individual riders and Rs 2,600 per person for a club with more than 25 members. For more details, one can visit India Bike Week’s official website as well. This time, the festival is expected to see one of the largest gatherings of bikers beating all previous records.

Also Read: Hero Vida V1 Plus vs V1 Pro electric scooter: Variants explained

The India Bike Week (IBW), in association with Petronas Sprinta, will offer the visitors a taste of moto-culture in India, music, food, racing, shopping, adventure and biker camaraderie. Curated by a festival specialist, Seventy EMG, IBW 2022 has been themed – ‘Come Home to The Wild’ as a callout for all those who crave to meet like-minded people with a shared love for anything on two-wheels.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The ‘Ride to IBW’ will be the start of this adventurous journey that starts with riding to Goa and converges into a slew of events. The main attractions will include five different race tracks, wheelie training, the ring of fire, biker’s mart (indoor & outdoor expo), RevMoto stage, big trip sessions, IBW previously Loved Garage, IBW surf day, IBW collector’s showcase, the club village and Jameson’s Howling dog bar.

Watch Video | Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Review:

“Riding makes you feel one with the world and yourself. It is a state of meditation triggered by the wish to know yourself better. And what could be better than meeting a community that is built of people who are looking to discover themselves and the world. In the 8th edition, IBW is larger than ever. It really will be Ride, Party, Race for all of us in Goa this year,” says Martin da Costa, CEO of 70 EMG and Festival Director.

Also Read: BYD Atto 3 electric SUV unveiled with 521 km range: Launch next month

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.