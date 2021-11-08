India Bike Week 2021 to be held at new venue this year: Dates announced

This year India Bike Week is going to be 'A Special Edition'. It will be held at Aamby Valley from 4-5 December. Over 400 Motorcycle Clubs from across the country are expected to attend.

By:November 8, 2021 2:51 PM

The country’s largest motorcycle festival, India Bike Week, is returning this year to a new venue in December. The Great Migration which sees motorcyclists from all over India ride to the IBW venue should begin towards the end of this month. The festival includes riding, music, food, and a large gathering of motorcyclists from across Asia and the country. This year India Bike Week is going to be ‘A Special Edition’. It will be held at Aamby Valley from 4-5 December. Over 400 Motorcycle Clubs from across the country are expected to attend.

The official website www.indiabikeweek.in is accepting RSVPs online and the ticket sales will go live on 17 November. The number of entries will be limited for the India Bike Week 2021 – The Special Edition.

There will be a Stunt Competition where stunt teams from across the country will battle it out for the much-coveted trophy. The fest will see shows by International stunt athletes as well.

Also read: 2019 TVS MotoSoul: Motorcycle festival for riders and enthusiasts – races, music, exuberance

The IBW Biker’s Mart – India’s largest biker exhibitor Zone – will be selling riding kits, motorcycle accessories and gear while the RevMoto Stage reverberates with live music acts and launches.

The Big Trip tent will host sessions by the giants of the world’s biking scene – legends who have biked across the world – across the wilds of Afghanistan to Myanmar, from Mongolia round to Patagonia – along with others who have woven two wheels and an engine intrinsically into their lives.

India Bike Week will host drag races for the country’s biggest and quickest bikes and cars at The Valley Run and also IBW Collector’s Showcase for a close look at the classics.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

India Bike Week 2021 to be held at new venue this year: Dates announced

India Bike Week 2021 to be held at new venue this year: Dates announced

Indian Oil launches cleaner XtraGreen Diesel: Claims to increase fuel economy

Indian Oil launches cleaner XtraGreen Diesel: Claims to increase fuel economy

Hyundai Alcazar reaches Mexican market: Dubbed Hyundai Creta Grand

Hyundai Alcazar reaches Mexican market: Dubbed Hyundai Creta Grand

2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 BS6 India launch date out: Expected price, changes, details

2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 BS6 India launch date out: Expected price, changes, details

2022 CFMoto 650 GT unveiled in Europe: India launch next year

2022 CFMoto 650 GT unveiled in Europe: India launch next year

Bajaj Pulsar F250, Pulsar N250 First Ride Review: Is Bigger Also Sensible?

Bajaj Pulsar F250, Pulsar N250 First Ride Review: Is Bigger Also Sensible?

Toyota India registers 34% MoM and 1% YoY growth in sales: Sells 12,440 units in October 2021

Toyota India registers 34% MoM and 1% YoY growth in sales: Sells 12,440 units in October 2021

2022 Suzuki S-Cross to shed veils on November 25: Might feature AllGrip AWD tech

2022 Suzuki S-Cross to shed veils on November 25: Might feature AllGrip AWD tech

2021 Honda Civic bags 5-star crash test rating: Tested by ASEAN NCAP

2021 Honda Civic bags 5-star crash test rating: Tested by ASEAN NCAP

Royal Enfield appoints Mohit Dhar Jayal as its Chief Brand Officer

Royal Enfield appoints Mohit Dhar Jayal as its Chief Brand Officer

Rebate of up to Rs. 40,000 on Maruti Suzuki cars this month: Model-wise benefits explained

Rebate of up to Rs. 40,000 on Maruti Suzuki cars this month: Model-wise benefits explained

Hyundai Concept Seven electric SUV teased, to unveil in November

Hyundai Concept Seven electric SUV teased, to unveil in November

Updated 2021 Aprilia SR 160 spotted: Key changes, expected price, details

Updated 2021 Aprilia SR 160 spotted: Key changes, expected price, details

MG Motor India retails 2,863 units in October 2021: Hector gets 4,000 plus bookings within a month

MG Motor India retails 2,863 units in October 2021: Hector gets 4,000 plus bookings within a month

Indian Oil to set up 10,000 EV charging stations by 2024: IOC Chairman

Indian Oil to set up 10,000 EV charging stations by 2024: IOC Chairman

Upto Rs 1 lakh off on Ola pre-owned cars this Diwali: 1,000+ units sold last weekend

Upto Rs 1 lakh off on Ola pre-owned cars this Diwali: 1,000+ units sold last weekend

No more subsidy on electric cars in Delhi: Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV & more get expensive

No more subsidy on electric cars in Delhi: Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV & more get expensive

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios & Aura get Rs. 50,000 rebate: Exciting offers on other models too

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios & Aura get Rs. 50,000 rebate: Exciting offers on other models too

Kia India sells 16,331 cars in October 2021: Sales surpass the 1.5 lakh mark in CY21

Kia India sells 16,331 cars in October 2021: Sales surpass the 1.5 lakh mark in CY21

Kia Carens could be the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rival: Trademark filed

Kia Carens could be the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rival: Trademark filed