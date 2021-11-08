India Bike Week 2021 to be held at new venue this year: Dates announced

This year India Bike Week is going to be 'A Special Edition'. It will be held at Aamby Valley from 4-5 December. Over 400 Motorcycle Clubs from across the country are expected to attend.

The country’s largest motorcycle festival, India Bike Week, is returning this year to a new venue in December. The Great Migration which sees motorcyclists from all over India ride to the IBW venue should begin towards the end of this month. The festival includes riding, music, food, and a large gathering of motorcyclists from across Asia and the country. This year India Bike Week is going to be ‘A Special Edition’. It will be held at Aamby Valley from 4-5 December. Over 400 Motorcycle Clubs from across the country are expected to attend.

The official website www.indiabikeweek.in is accepting RSVPs online and the ticket sales will go live on 17 November. The number of entries will be limited for the India Bike Week 2021 – The Special Edition.

There will be a Stunt Competition where stunt teams from across the country will battle it out for the much-coveted trophy. The fest will see shows by International stunt athletes as well.

The IBW Biker’s Mart – India’s largest biker exhibitor Zone – will be selling riding kits, motorcycle accessories and gear while the RevMoto Stage reverberates with live music acts and launches.

The Big Trip tent will host sessions by the giants of the world’s biking scene – legends who have biked across the world – across the wilds of Afghanistan to Myanmar, from Mongolia round to Patagonia – along with others who have woven two wheels and an engine intrinsically into their lives.

India Bike Week will host drag races for the country’s biggest and quickest bikes and cars at The Valley Run and also IBW Collector’s Showcase for a close look at the classics.

