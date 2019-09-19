India Bike Week 2019 to be held 6-7 December: Races, custom-builds & more at Asia’s largest bike fest

The sixth edition of Indian Bike Week (IBW) is set to kick off on 6th December to 7th December this year in Vagator, Goa and is expected to attract over 20,000 motorcycle enthusiasts. Thousands of motorcyclists have ridden down to Goa on their motorcycle to attend the festival for five years now - a ride that became a tradition called the 'Great Migration'.

IBW was launched first in 2013 and saw attendance from 5,324 visitors and 2,684 motorcycles. By 2017, India Bike Week had grown to 15,484 visitors and 8,536 motorcycles. The 2019 edition is on the first weekend of December and is likely to see over 20,000 visitors converging at Vagator.

IBW will have something for everyone this year starting from The Great Migration rides to Goa, to the new bike launches, music at the IBW RevMoto Stage, the Howling Dog Bar and the India Stunt Championship to the IBW Bikers’ Club Village and All India Biker Build-Off.

The riding tales of motorcyclists will be heard at Big Trip Travel Sessions, and there will be a lot to shop as well at IBW Bikers’ Mart, home to India’s biggest bike expo with over 130 exhibitors. IBW invites all motorcyclists regardless of what brand of motorcycle one brings in.

There will be racing for the first time at the Enduro Hill Climb and Flat Track Trials Circuit. It will be a power-packed weekend built for the 280 biking clubs from across India and Asia who make the ride to Goa every year to witness the best of India's motorcycling world.