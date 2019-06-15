In MP, first buy two helmets then get your vehicle registered

In a move to make MP roads safer for two-wheeler riders, the state Transport Department has issued a directive which makes buying two helmets prior to registering a two-wheeler in the state mandatory. Buyers of a two-wheeler now have to first purchase two helmets, show the receipt to the Transport Department in order to get their vehicle registered. Directions were issued by the department in this regard to two-wheeler sellers for providing two helmets to each new two-wheeler buyer in the state.

In September 2014, the court had issued directions in this regard. After this, the Transport Department had also tried to make sure that the said regulations were being followed. However, the orders were not being followed. In India, death due to road accidents is one of the major concerns. And two-wheeler riders are at the biggest risk. This move, by the MP Transport Department, is a decent step towards ensuring their safety.

India is soon going to implement strict safety regulations for four-wheelers and two-wheelers. In the two-wheeler category, it has been made mandatory for vehicles under 150cc category must have a combined braking system. And the ones above should have ABS as standard. For four-wheelers, they need to comply with full-frontal impact, front offset and side impact. Also, they need to be pedestrian protection compliant. Furthermore, they need to have a driver's side airbag, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning as well as the high-speed alert system as standard.

For more news, reviews and updated from the Indian automobile industry, stay tuned to Express Drives.