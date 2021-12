Lyon, France-headquartered company BAAK already offers a big range of parts and clothing as well as custom builds, and has just widened its offering even more – by hosting a series of riding ‘Adventures.’ There are three adventure routes, in Haute Provence, Beaujolas and Alpes du Sud, and BAAK have built a fleet of bikes for riders who don’t want to take their own machines. (Source: Bikeexif)

These bikes are based on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, and tweaked to make them more suitable for off-road hardpack trails. The biggest change is the new rims laced to the factory hubs, with a 19’’ in the front and 17’’ in the back (as opposed to the factory 18’’ all around). The wheels are now wrapped in Michelin Anakee Wild tires. (Source: Bikeexif)

A pair of stainless steel fenders keep the mud and rocks at bay, with the front fender set higher than stock. An aluminum sump guard protects the engine and aluminum is also used for the side covers and the new handlebar clamps. BAAK’s own bars are hooked up to the clamps, in a tracker bend that sits higher than standard. Longer shocks (tuned for the purpose by Shock Factory) cushion the ride over rough stuff, and a pair of BAAK’s own aluminum mufflers free up the engine breathing a tad. (Source: Bikeexif)

Other goodies include a fiberglass front fairing, new instrumentation via a Daytona mini gauge on a custom bracket, and a beautiful new seat in black suede, with thicker and more comfortable foam than stock. Riding one of these around the scenic country roads and tracks of rural France sounds like the perfect holiday. But if you can’t make it to la République, BAAK’s new shop in L.A. can build one up for you too. (Source: Bikeexif)

