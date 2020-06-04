Imagined! Ducati Diavel 1260 inspired all-electric Ather cruiser bike looks smashing

It is quite interesting to see that instead of going the traditional way of imagining the bike as a regular street naked or a fully-faired sportbike, Sreejith rather picked up the power cruiser philosophy. The detailed pictures of his imagination are shared on a website called Behance.net where creators, designers and artists showcase their work.

Ather cruiser electric bike imagined (Image source: behance.net / Sreejith Krishnan Kunjappan)

Ever wondered if Ather Energy ever comes up with a mean-looking all-electric cruiser motorcycle, how would it look like? Well, in order to help you with your imagination, a Bengaluru-based designer Sreejith Krishnan Kunjappan has rendered an all-electric Ather cruiser bike with design cues taken from the badass-looking Ducati Diavel 1260 and hints of Ather 450X just at the right places. It is certainly interesting to see that instead of going the traditional way of imagining the bike as a regular sportbike or a naked streetfighter, Sreejith rather picked up the power cruiser philosophy. The images have been shared on a website called Behance.net where creators, designers and artists showcase their work. In some of his design sketches, Sreejith who is an automotive product designer by profession, has implemented a green trellis frame that will certainly remind you of Ather scooters. Then there is windshield upfront further cementing a cruiser bike appeal. The headlamp appears to be a split shaped all-LED unit and so is the entire lighting system.

Ather cruiser when connected to Ather Grid (Image source: behance.net / Sreejith Krishnan Kunjappan)

You can also see chunky alloy wheels at both ends that give a lot of character to the motorcycle. The designer has also imagined the Ather electric cruiser bike while it is connected to Ather Grid – the company’s public fast charging solution. As one can see in the image, the charging port is located in the place of the fuel tank of a conventional ICE bike. Sreejith has taken the imagination job quite seriously as he has also tried to give this bike an interesting touch. The instrument cluster on the bike appears to be a coloured TFT screen.

Phone dock on Ather cruiser bike (Image source: behance.net / Sreejith Krishnan Kunjappan)

The fuel tank on the motorcycle has a phone dock that supports fast charging as well. Once the phone is docked inside, its screen is mirrored on the screen of the bike and hence, allowing the rider to have access to many of his or her phone functions like Google Maps and more without actually having to remove the phone from the dock.

Ather cruiser with 450, 450X scooters (Image source: behance.net / Sreejith Krishnan Kunjappan)

Ather Energy do have plans to come up with an all-electric motorcycle in the coming years. While the company has ever been really innovative in terms of ideas implemented on products, we wish that Ather sees this imagination as well to bring some spiciness to its upcoming electric bike recipe.

Image source: www.behance.net / Sreejith Krishnan Kunjappan

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.