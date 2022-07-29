Ignyte launches 2 IGN-7 and IGN-4 helmets in India

These helmets come with a new safety staple that is able to further enhance the rider’s head protection.

Ignyte, a helmet manufacturer and riding gears has launched its new products in the Indian market namely the IGN-7 and IGN-4. These helmets come with a new safety staple that is able to further enhance the rider’s head protection.

With dual certification of DOT (FMVSS No. 218) and BIS ISI (IS 4151:2015), the highlight of the IGN-7 is that it is a helmet designed with NACA Duct Air Flow technology. The company says this air flow system is also used in planes and super cars. With its double NACA inlets on top of the shield, it allows large volumes of air to enter the helmet to provide fresh air to its luxurious interior and keep moisture out. Along with this, NACA inlets have been provided at the rear of the helmet so that the stale air present there can be removed quickly.

Kashish Kapur, MD, Ignyte Helmets said, “Since there are more high-end motorcycles on the road now than there were a year ago, there is a greater market need for helmets with additional safety features and dual certifications of DOT and ISI while maintaining their aesthetic appeal. Ignyte has created the two new models for young bike riders with their love of riding in mind.”

It also has an inner sun shield for protection from direct sunlight during the day. Furthermore, keeping in mind its superior cleanliness, these new models also feature removable and washable interior padding and cheek pads. The helmet range starts from Rs ,4699 and is available in medium (580 mm), large (600 mm), and XL (620 mm) sizes.

The second model, the IGN-4, also has dual certification and has DOT (FMVSS No. 218) and BIS ISI (IS 4151: 2015). The price of this model starts from Rs 4,449 and is available in medium (580 mm), large (600 mm), and XL (620 mm) sizes.