Idemitsu Honda Talent Cup Round 4 Race Results: Abhishek & Kartik shine on Day 2

Day 2 of Round 4 of Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup concluded yesterday at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. The 9 specially chosen 13-18 year-old budding riders of the IDEMITSU Honda Talent Hunt made their presence notice and grabbed all 3 podium positions in the CBR 150R Novice class. These riders were trained at the Honda Ten 10 racing academy and the trio of Mikail, Habib and Charan got podium positions in the Race 2. Kartik won the final race with the best lap time of 2:45.197. Improving his position from 3rd in Race 1 to scoring 2nd podium in the second race was 14 year old Mikail while Charan Thangavel managed to bag the third position. For Anandhu KK though, due to technical issues with his bike, his position drastically dropped from number 1 to last in the race.

On the other hand, in the CBR250R Expert Category, the second race was quite exciting and Meka who won the race 1 was also leading the race 2 and was later overtaken by Abhishek. In the fourth lap, Anish and Senthil raced their best with Abhishek still leading the race. Lapping home with the best time of 2:32.714, Abhishek won the race while Honda’s international riders Anish Shetty and Senthil bagged second and third podium respectively.

Commenting on the performance of Honda riders, Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President, Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that the day was all about seeing the next generation of India’s riders scorch the track with their magic. Looking at the talent of these young guns, Honda believes that the world too will see an iconic rider from India soon. He further added that he is extremely proud of IDEMITSU Honda Talent Hunt finds - Kartik, Mikail and Charan who are consistently upping their game. The company's expert riders too are consistently performing. After BIC, Honda's 2 boys (Anish and Rajiv) are now making India proud in the Asia Road Racing Championship in Indonesia coming weekend.