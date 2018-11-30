IDEMITSU Honda Racing team all set for ARRC 2018 finale: High hopes from Indian riders

IDEMITSU Honda Racing India is all set to compete in the final round of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship that will take place this weekend at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand. The team has performed decently in the last five rounds of the ARRC 2018 season. The team's lead rider Taiga Hada (#23) will compete in the SuperSport 600cc (SS 600) class while the two Indian riders Rajiv Sethu (#80) and Anish Shetty (#81) will compete in the Asia Production 250cc (AP250) class. The Honda Talent Thai Cup at the Chang International Circuit on the NSF 250 will also see the 17-year old Senthil Kumar fighting for glory under the Asian rider development platform.

Commenting on the expectations from the team in the final round, Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President, Brand and Communications, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that the final final round will be full of expectations and pressure for all the riders. This season gave an authentic international exposure to our Indian riders at Asia’s toughest motorsports racing. With all the learning & experience this year, both Indian riders would be looking for improving their position in AP 250 class while Taiga Hada would be fighting for a podium in the finale of this season in SS 600 class. He concluded by saying that this season has given the team a lot of learnings and the team will be working on the weak points to be back stronger to compete in this premium championship.

In debut year, the team has made its mark at the international level in SuperSports 600cc and stands at 7th position so far. Heading towards the final round of 2018 season, the 19-year-old Japanese rider Taiga Hada holds a total of 72 points with 2 podium wins and ranks 9th in the championship so far. With 23 teams competing in the Asia Production 250 grid, the solo Indian team currently holds 15th position. Making their way in the AP 250 class, the Indian duo of Rajiv Sethu and Anish Shetty are at 27th and 28th position respectively after round 5.