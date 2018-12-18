Iconic Lambretta announces comeback at Auto Expo 2020: Confirms two all-new scooters for India

Iconic Italian scooter brand Lambretta is all set to make its re-entry in the Indian market. The company has announced the plans of its resurrection in the country at the Auto Expo 2020 where it will showcase the electric Lambretta. The global launch of the all-new Lambretta electric will take place at the same event and from the announcement, it seems that the company has understood the key position of India on the world automotive map. The Lambretta electric is currently being developed in Milan, Italy, the same place where the brand had taken its birth back in the year 1947. Apart from this, the company will also bring Super Lambretta, a scooter that will be bigger and better than the existing offerings from the company. The Super Lambretta will be an aspirational offering from the brand that will primarily target the young buyers. The company says that the scooter has been designed especially keeping the Indian market in mind.

For its India operations, Lambretta has joined hands with Lohia Auto and Delhi-based Bird Group. Innocenti, the parent company of Lambretta is also planning to set up a production facility near Mumbai. The company said that this upcoming plant will operate as a production hub that will be responsible for exports to nearby countries and Africa. Speaking of competition, the Vespa range of scooters will have genuine reasons to worry with the launch of the new Lambretta scooters.

Pricing and other details regarding the scooters could get unwrapped closer to the launch date and expect some spy shots of the new Lambrettas in the coming months to spice up your excitement. More details on the upcoming Lambretta scooters to be revealed very soon, so stay tuned with us for all the updates. Meanwhile, are you excited about the iconic Italian brand coming back to India? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.