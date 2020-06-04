Hyper Exclusivity! World’s only MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR ML revealed with these special touches

The pricing of this super exclusive MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR ML is a mystery as of now and it would continue to remain so. The reason, being a one-off model, MV Agusta has been quite cautious for this bike when it comes to its ownership. Here is what makes it so special and unique!

By:Updated: June 4, 2020 2:46:29 PM

The maker of hyper exclusive bikes has done it again! Italian superbike marquee MV Agusta recently took the wraps off a Brutale 1000 RR ML. The most interesting bit about this motorcycle is the fact that only one unit has been made which makes it an extremely rare bike to have. The newly unveiled MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR ML gets a tricolor paint scheme with a blue and white combination. It is being speculated that the ML suffix is the initials of the one and only lucky owner of this beauty. What further adds a sense of richness to the said model is that golden paint job that has been done at the frame, forged aluminium wheels, and the swingarm. There are no mechanical changes to the motorcycle. This means that the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR ML draws power from a the same 998cc inline-four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The motor is capable of producing a peak power output of 205 hp.

The overwhelming power figure makes the Brutale 1000 RR ML one of the most powerful naked streetfighters out there on the planet. Ohh! and it is one of the fastest too! The company claims that this ultra-exclusive model can achieve a top speed of 300 kmph. The Brutale 1000 RR ML is equipped with Ohlins suspension while the stopping power comes from Brembo Stylema brakes. MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR ML is also fitted with a 5.0-inch, high-resolution coloured TFT display that offers information in plenty.

 

The pricing of this super exclusive MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR ML has not been announced as of now. Well, it is unlikely to be revealed either as MV Agusta is quite cautious at present when it comes to the ownership of this motorcycle. Stay tuned for more such updates! Also, what are your thoughts on the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR ML? Is it drool-worthy enough for you?

