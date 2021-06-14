Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 is the latest victim of Chinese Copycat treatment: See pictures

Here is an interesting fact! The brand that makes the engine of this Copycat bike is the parent company of CFMoto. 

By:Updated: Jun 14, 2021 11:27 AM

 

It’s the first day of the working week again which means most of us have been dealing with Monday Blues. So, in order to give a bit of relief and make your mood lighter, here we bring you an example of a cheap-looking Chinese copycat bike. The reason why this should be able to perish your Monday Blues to an extent because such bikes are not meant to be taken seriously as they have zero or little credibility. This is one of the prime reasons why most of the time, these turn out to be a laughing stock among bike enthusiasts across the globe. The bike that recently fell prey to this unethical practice in China is the Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 that is known for its unique neo-modern design philosophy.

Now, digging into the details of the Husq.. errr.. Feiken TT250 that is the name of this Chinese copy bike. The said model has been made by FK Motors. As the name of this motorcycle suggests, this one is powered by a 250 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Even the USD forks upfront, along with the instrument cluster and the overall cafe racer look largely the same as the original Husqy. The brand the produces this quarter-litre engine on the Feiken TT250 is Zhejiang Chungfeng that happens to be the parent company of CFMoto. Now, even the Chinese manufacturer knows that this one is a clear copy paste job and hence, in order to compensate for that, it has given an additional premium feature on the bike in the form of a single-sided swingarm.

Such Chinese copycat treatment on bikes has been continuing for years now. It is quite sad to see that the manufacturers in China shamelessly copy the design idea, something for which the respective original OEMs spend huge amounts of money to get the appearance of their product right. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel. Do let us know your thoughts on this latest Chinese Copycat bike treatment!

