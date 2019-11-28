Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 India launch in December: Deliveries to commence in Jan 2020

Bajaj Auto had earlier confirmed that they are going to introduce the Husqvarna brand in India by the end of 2019. With the month of November coming to an end, we still haven't had any official word from the two-wheeler manufacturer regarding the launch of the Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401. However, in a recent interview with Zee Business, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto, has stated that the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 will make their debut in India during the first week of December this year. The India Bike Week 2019 will take place in Goa between December 6th to 7th.

Both the Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 are derived from the KTM 390 Duke. That said, the Svartpilen 401 is a scrambler, on the other hand, the Vitpilen 401 is a cafe racer. Both the bikes will be powered by the same 373 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which will be borrowed from the KTM 390 Duke. 43 hp of power along with 37 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

KTM is going to have a massive presence at the upcoming India Bike Week 2019. In addition to having its updated line-up on display, KTM is going to launch the much-awaited 390 Adventure at the upcoming event. Though not confirmed, it is likely that the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401are likely to make their debut at the event itself. If that does not happen, then the launch is likely to take place soon afterwards as the company is planning to commence the delivery of the Svartpilen 401 and the Vitpilen 401in India by January 2020.

The prices of the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401are likely to fall close to the mark of Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom). The Husqvarna bikes are going to be manufactured at the Bajaj plant in Chakan. There will be no separate dealerships for these bikes. However, they will be retailed from the existing KTM dealerships.

Source: Zee Business