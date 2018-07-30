Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 spied again: More trouble for BMW G 310 R?

Bajaj Auto is set to launch Husqvarna bikes for the first time in India next year. The Pune-based manufacturer confirmed the news a few days back and now, the upcoming Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 has been spied testing somewhere in Maharashtra. The images issued by Motohive show the test mule wearing camouflage and is fitted with parts from the KTM 390 Duke like wheels and rear body grab rail. However, one cannot see a saree guard on the test unit and in case you are feeling happy already, better not be as the final production model will surely get one. The motorcycle is based on Scrambler philosophy and will get knobby tyres at both ends. The front section of the motorcycle gets a rounded headlamp with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) in a circular fashion that looks astonishing.

The upcoming Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 will come based on the same platform that underpins the KTM 390 Duke. The bike will use the same 373cc from the KTM but the power and torque outputs can be revised in order to suit the nature of a Scrambler.

Bajaj Auto aims to position Husqvarna as a premium brand in India and for this reason, the upcoming Huskies will most likely be priced significantly higher than the KTMs. That said, we believe that the new Husqvarna Svartpilen 410 will be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 2.7 lakh (ex-showroom). Besides this, Bajaj will also launch the Vitpilen 401 that will sit in the same segment.

Bajaj Auto partnered with KTM in the year 2007 and the move turned out to be a good one. By the year 2020, the company will start the manufacturing of Husqvarna bikes at its Chakan production facility near Pune.

The company had announced a few days back that it aims to be the number one maker for premium motorcycles in the world in the coming five to ten years. Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto said that with three brands like KTM, Husqvarna and Triumph to its side, there will be more premium bikes rolling out of India than any other country.

The upcoming Husqvarna will not have any direct competition, all thanks to the Scrambler styling and competitive price tag that the bikes are expected to come with. In terms of price point though, the upcoming Royal Enfield 650 twins will surely give a tough fight to the Husqvarnas as the flagship REs will be priced in India under Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The problems will rise for the BMW G 310 R that has been launched in India at a price of Rs 2.99 lakh and is currently serious threat from the locally assembled Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the evergreen KTM 390 Duke.

Bajaj Auto had earlier stated that there will be no clashing of the Husqvarna brand with the Dominar or KTM as these will be positioned as premium offerings. The company believes that Husqvarnas will sell in more numbers than KTMs as these will target a larger chunk of the population. The company seems quite optimistic about the launch of Husqvarna in India and we are hoping super pricing for these bikes as well for which Bajaj has always been known for.

Expect some fireworks in the coming months, so stay tuned with us!

Image Source: Motohive.com