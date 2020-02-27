Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 vs Vitpilen 250: Same engine, same price, so how are they different?

The very first of two motorcycles from Husqvarna have been launched in India - the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 both carry an introductory price of Rs 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

By:Published: February 27, 2020 2:22:50 PM
husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Vitpilen 250 bajaj autoHusqvarna Vitpilen 250 (left) and Svartpilen 250

Years ago when Bajaj Auto tied up Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM to retail the Dukes and RCs in India, it was perhaps one of the best decisions it took considering that KTM bikes’ popularity has pretty much established a vertical trend. Even as the motorcycle market has evolved immensely for the better in India, it is still difficult to find a direct rival to the 390 Duke. Bajaj Auto now may be seeking to write yet another success story with Swedish motorcycle manufacturer Husqvarna.

In fact, the very first of two motorcycles from the brand have been launched in India. The Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 have both been launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, they are powered by the same engine as well. So, what exactly is the difference between the two?

husqvarna VITPILEN 250 pricesHusqvarna Vitpilen 250

But first, what are they?

The quarter-litre motorcycles are powered by a 248.8cc fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke DOHC engine that produces 29.5 hp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. It gets 43mm upside-down fork up front and a monoshock at the rear.

The brake set up includes a 320 mm disc Bybre four-piston calliper on the front wheel and a single-piston caliper on a 230 mm disc on the rear wheel. While the Svartpilen weighs 154 kg (kerb), the Vitpilen is one kilogram lighter in comparison.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 vs Vitpilen 250

Starting with the names – Svartpilen and Vitpilen – are roughly translated from Swedish to English to black arrow and white arrow, respectively. If we are talking about some trivia on the bikes, then here’s more. For those not in the know, Husqvarna is a very old brand from Sweden, producing motorcycles since 1903. Husqvarna Motorcycles GmbH is owned by KTM AG.

Also read: Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 unveiled: Smallest Svartpilen to be based on KTM 200 Duke

The basic difference between the two is essentially of the type of bikes they are. The Svartpilen 250 is a scrambler so it has dual-purpose tyres and a tall single-piece handlebar, while the Vitpilen 250 is a cafe racer so it has low clip-on handlebar and rear set footpegs for a forward-leaning riding stance.

The two have distinctive styling with the Svartpilen sporting a darker paint job and the Vitpilen wears a white one. The Svartpilen 250 also gets a tank rack so the rider can strap a tank bag that the Vitpilen doesn’t. Alloys are different on the two – Svartpilen has eight-spoke rims with dual-purpose MRF Revz FD tyres and the Vitpilen has five-spoke alloys with road-focussed MRF Revs FC 1.

