Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 make India debut at IBW 2019: India-specific models to launch next year

Husqvarna has finally entered the Indian market and in a surprising way! The brand has unveiled the Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 at the ongoing India Bike Week (IBW) 2019 in Goa. One good thing about these bikes is that these will be India-specific models and hence will not be sold anywhere else. Based on the KTM 250 Duke, the Husqvarna 250 and Vitpilen 250 draw power from the same 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system, good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 30hp and 24Nm. The gearbox gets a slip and assist clutch as well for better performance and enhanced safety. The two bikes get LED DRLs along with LED turn indicators.

In comparison to their respective 401 counterparts, there is no major change in the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 in terms of design. The suspension and braking system on both these bikes is also shared with the KTM 250 Duke. That said, the front gets 43mm inverted forks up front along with a rear monoshock. When it comes to braking, the set up comprises of a 300mm disc brake up front along with a 230mm disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard for better safety and more effective braking. Being a neo-retro scrambler, the Svartpilen 250 offers an upright riding position while the Vitpilen 250 is a cafe racer.

Prices for the upcoming Husqvarna 250 and Vitpilen 250 are expected to start from Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. India launch of the two is expected to take place sometime in early 2020, possibly in the month of January. If priced well, the two Husqvarnas might replicate the same success as the KTMs in India. Stay tuned for more such updates! Also, subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel if you still haven't.

Do let us know your thoughts on the two Huskies and what are your expectations regarding the pricing?