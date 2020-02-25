Bajaj Auto launches Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 at introductory price of Rs 1.8 lakh

First unveiled in the country during the India Bike Week, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 will be retailed through existing KTM dealerships.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 (left) and Vitpilen 250

The very first of Husqvarna motorcycles – Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 – have been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom). First unveiled in the country during the India Bike Week, the Husqvarna twins will be retailed through existing KTM dealerships which have been updated for both brands. At launch starting early March, the Husqvarna twins will be available at 100 showrooms across 45 cities. Over the next 5 months, the footprint will expand to almost 400 KTM showrooms across 275 towns.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250

“The premium motorcycle segment has seen strong growth in India over the last five years of almost 19% CAGR, with two broad classes of motorcycles – sporty high-performance motorcycles and lifestyle motorcycles with limited performance,” Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said.

“The Husqvarna twins are superbly crafted and will be a game-changer in the lifestyle performance segment. They offer a great package of superior dynamic performance and a unique Swedish design language. The Husqvarnas are meant for progressive riders who have an evolved taste, a strong appreciation for style and don’t want a compromise between performance and elegant design. We look forward to seeing Husqvarna replicate the success of KTM motorcycles by targeting a different and complementary consumer segment”

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250

The quarter-litre motorcycles are powered by a 248.8cc fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke DOHC engine that produces 29.5 hp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. It gets 43mm upside-down fork upfront and a monoshock at the rear.

The brake set up includes a 320 mm disc Bybre four-piston calliper on the front wheel and a single-piston caliper on a 230 mm disc on the rear wheel. While the Svartpilen weighs 154 kg (kerb), the Vitpilen is one kilogram lighter in comparison.

