Bajaj Auto launches Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 at introductory price of Rs 1.8 lakh

First unveiled in the country during the India Bike Week, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 will be retailed through existing KTM dealerships.

By:Updated: February 25, 2020 6:03:14 PM
husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Vitpilen 250 bajaj autoHusqvarna Svartpilen 250 (left) and Vitpilen 250

The very first of Husqvarna motorcycles – Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 – have been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom). First unveiled in the country during the India Bike Week, the Husqvarna twins will be retailed through existing KTM dealerships which have been updated for both brands. At launch starting early March, the Husqvarna twins will be available at 100 showrooms across 45 cities. Over the next 5 months, the footprint will expand to almost 400 KTM showrooms across 275 towns.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250

“The premium motorcycle segment has seen strong growth in India over the last five years of almost 19% CAGR, with two broad classes of motorcycles – sporty high-performance motorcycles and lifestyle motorcycles with limited performance,” Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said.

“The Husqvarna twins are superbly crafted and will be a game-changer in the lifestyle performance segment. They offer a great package of superior dynamic performance and a unique Swedish design language. The Husqvarnas are meant for progressive riders who have an evolved taste, a strong appreciation for style and don’t want a compromise between performance and elegant design. We look forward to seeing Husqvarna replicate the success of KTM motorcycles by targeting a different and complementary consumer segment”

husqvarna VITPILEN 250 priceHusqvarna Vitpilen 250

Also read: KTM BS6 motorcycles launched: 200 Duke gets a redesign and new features

The quarter-litre motorcycles are powered by a 248.8cc fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke DOHC engine that produces 29.5 hp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. It gets 43mm upside-down fork upfront and a monoshock at the rear.

The brake set up includes a 320 mm disc Bybre four-piston calliper on the front wheel and a single-piston caliper on a 230 mm disc on the rear wheel. While the Svartpilen weighs 154 kg (kerb), the Vitpilen is one kilogram lighter in comparison.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Bajaj Auto launches Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 at introductory price of Rs 1.8 lakh

Bajaj Auto launches Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 at introductory price of Rs 1.8 lakh

2020 MotoGP could be a real nail-biter: Fastest & 19th fastest split by under a second at Qatar Test!

2020 MotoGP could be a real nail-biter: Fastest & 19th fastest split by under a second at Qatar Test!

Top 5 facts about Donald Trump's car - The Beast: Surprising features of POTUS' tank-like car

Top 5 facts about Donald Trump's car - The Beast: Surprising features of POTUS' tank-like car

2020 Ford Endeavour gets cleaner, leaner with new engine and 10-speed gearbox: Price, features, specs

2020 Ford Endeavour gets cleaner, leaner with new engine and 10-speed gearbox: Price, features, specs

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner revealed: Ultra-exclusive convertible limited to just 12 units!

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner revealed: Ultra-exclusive convertible limited to just 12 units!

Five big car launches in India within next 30 days: Hyundai Creta, new Honda City and more

Five big car launches in India within next 30 days: Hyundai Creta, new Honda City and more

Batpod from The Batman movie ditches futuristic for classic looks

Batpod from The Batman movie ditches futuristic for classic looks

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol launched at Rs 7.34 lakh: New features, petrol engine explained

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol launched at Rs 7.34 lakh: New features, petrol engine explained

1200 km of India's coastline on an Interceptor 650 | Royal Enfield Konkan Chase 2020 - Ep 01

1200 km of India's coastline on an Interceptor 650 | Royal Enfield Konkan Chase 2020 - Ep 01

Pininfarina Battista Anniversario debut on 3 March: Electric hypercar that does 100 km/h in under 2 seconds!

Pininfarina Battista Anniversario debut on 3 March: Electric hypercar that does 100 km/h in under 2 seconds!

2020 Bajaj Dominar BS6 launched in India: Price and features difference explained!

2020 Bajaj Dominar BS6 launched in India: Price and features difference explained!

BSES Yamuna Power, EVM to set up charging stations in Delhi: 6500 PlugNgo charging outlets in India in 5 years

BSES Yamuna Power, EVM to set up charging stations in Delhi: 6500 PlugNgo charging outlets in India in 5 years

Revolt Intellicorp to launch in Ahmedabad on 29 February: Three more cities in March

Revolt Intellicorp to launch in Ahmedabad on 29 February: Three more cities in March

2020 BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour, XPulse 200 Rally Kit: Price, performance explained

2020 BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour, XPulse 200 Rally Kit: Price, performance explained

F1 2020: Mercedes DAS trombone steering system outlawed from 2021 season

F1 2020: Mercedes DAS trombone steering system outlawed from 2021 season

F1 2020: Mercedes believes Ferrari are faster than lap times suggest in first pre-season testing

F1 2020: Mercedes believes Ferrari are faster than lap times suggest in first pre-season testing

Honda Activa 6G First Ride Review: King of scooters now bigger and better!

Honda Activa 6G First Ride Review: King of scooters now bigger and better!

Volkswagen T-Roc India launch on 18th March: Features, expected price, specs

Volkswagen T-Roc India launch on 18th March: Features, expected price, specs

MotoGP Qatar Test: Suzuki revolution in 2020? Alex Rins and Joan Mir secure 1-2

MotoGP Qatar Test: Suzuki revolution in 2020? Alex Rins and Joan Mir secure 1-2

Volvo S90 and V90 facelift unveiled: To get new 48V mild-hybrid tech

Volvo S90 and V90 facelift unveiled: To get new 48V mild-hybrid tech