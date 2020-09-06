Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 Video Review: Price, specs, features

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 are the very first products launched by the Swedish brand in India. While the Svartpilen is a scrambler, the Vitpilen is a cafe racer.

The quarter-litre motorcycle segment has grown immensely in not a very long span of time in India and four of the 250cc bikes available today come from the house of Bajaj Auto. There was the KTM 250 Duke, then came along the Bajaj Dominar 250 and now, we’ve got the 250 twins from Sweden – Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Husqvarna Vitpilen 250. Powered by the same engine as their KTM cousin, the Svartpilen is a scrambler-style motorbike and the Vitpilen is a cafe racer. They were both launched earlier this year and carry the same introductory price tag of Rs 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 are both powered by a 248.8cc liquid-cooled fuel-injected single-cylinder, 4-stroke DOHC engine that makes 29.5 hp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm.

Suspension and brakes on the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 are the same with 43mm upside-down forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking components are shared with the KTM 250 with a 320 mm disc with Bybre four-piston calliper on the front wheel and a 230 mm disc with a single-piston calliper on the rear wheel. The two are about 3 kg lighter than the 250 Duke and the Vitpilen is one kilogram lighter in comparison to Svartpilen.

While the Svartpilen 250 is a scrambler with dual-purpose tyres and a tall single-piece handlebar, the Vitpilen 250 is a cafe racer with low set clip-on handlebars and rear set footpegs for a forward-leaning riding stance.

In addition, the Svartpilen 250 gets a tank rack to strap on a tank bag. Alloys are different on the two – Svartpilen has eight-spoke rims with dual-purpose MRF Revz FD tyres and the Vitpilen has five-spoke alloys with road-focussed MRF Revs FC 1.

