Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 unveiled: Smallest Svartpilen to be based on KTM 200 Duke

Husqvarna recently unveiled two of its quarter-litre motorcycles in India – the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen - during 2019 IBW. The two motorcycles based on KTM 250 Duke will be the first products to roll out from the Swedish manufacturer's India operations. While the two are expected to launch by February 2020, Husqvarna seems to have plans for the year after already. The global website has been updated with pictures of the Svartpilen 200, which will be based on the KTM 200 Duke.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 will be powered by KTM's 200cc single-cylinder fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine that puts out 26 hp and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. Other components like brakes and suspension will be borrowed from the 200 Duke as well.

In terms of design and styling, the smallest Svartpilen looks identical to the 250 Svartpilen with the same body panels and LED lighting. But the 200 will have an underbelly exhaust unlike the side-mounted unit on the 250 Svartpilen.

While reports suggest the Svartpilen 200 is likely to launch by 2021, Bajaj may launch it earlier than expected if the Svartpilen 250 sales don't catch on very well. The 200 will be more affordable than the 250 Svartpilen but expect to be priced about Rs 10,000-15,000 more than the KTM 200 Duke.

Husqvarna made its India debut with the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 at the 2019 India Bike Week (IBW) in Goa. Based on the KTM 250 Duke, the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 draw power from the same 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired with a six-speed transmission system, good for 30 hp and 24 Nm.

Prices for the upcoming Husqvarna 250 and Vitpilen 250 are expected to start from Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom). India launch of the two is expected to take place sometime in early 2020, possibly in the month of February. If priced well, the two Husqvarnas might replicate the same success as the KTMs in India.