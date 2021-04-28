Husky goes electric! Husqvarna E-Pilen concept unveiled with swappable battery, 100 km range

Husqvarna's upcoming E-Pilen electric bike could be manufactured at Bajaj Auto's manufacturing facility at Chakan near Pune and if that happens, expect it to be competitively priced.

We have been hearing about an all-electric Husqvarna for quite a long time and now, there is something concrete on that front. The Swedish manufacturer has recently taken the wraps off the E-Pilen electric bike concept. The best thing about this concept is that stays true to the brand’s traditional design language and hence, the E-Pilen looks similar to that of the Svartpilens and the Vitpilens. As you can see in the pictures, the Husqvarna E-Pilen gets a rounded headlamp along with a slim rectangular tail end. In addition, the bike has a single-piece seat along with a wide handlebar and the riding position on this one should be upright too. Talking of the cycle parts, you can notice disc brakes at both ends.

Watch official video | Husqvarna E-Pilen electric bike concept:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Moreover, the rear end of the electric bike can be seen with a monoshock. Now, if you have been thinking that this Husky offers some mid-boggling numbers, well, this is essentially not the case. The reason being, the electric bike concept is aimed at leisure riders more. The bike is powered by a 10 hp electric motor and the battery on this one is just good enough for a 100 km range. However, the good part is that the battery on this bike is swappable and hence, you can save a lot of time when you need to.

More information on the Husaqvara electric bike to be out soon and expect the final production model to be unveiled sometime towards the end of this year with a market launch likely in 2022. Now, there is a good chance that the Husqvarna E-Pilen would be manufactured at Bajaj Auto’s Chakan production facility and if that happens, expect it to be priced quite competitively.

What are your price expectations on the E-Pilen? Do let us know. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.