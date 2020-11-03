Hurry! Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 priced lower than BS4 model for limited period

The Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 is powered by a parallel-twin engine that makes 66hp of power and 61Nm. It is aided by a 6-speed slip and assist clutch.

The much-loved Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 is being offered at a discount right now. The BS6 version of the bike was launched a few months ago and is priced at Rs 6.79 lakh, ex-showroom. This price was Rs 10,000 more than that of the BS4 model. Kawasaki India, for a short period, is offering the Versys 650 for a discount. Those booking the bike from October 16 – November 30, 2020 stand to get a Rs 30,000 gift voucher. This effectively lowers the price of the bike now to Rs 6.49 lakh which makes it cheaper than the BS4 model. Customers can use the Rs 30,000 gift voucher which is inclusive of GST for buying accessories or merchandise. One can book the car online or through one of the authorised dealers. The discount is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 is powered by a parallel-twin engine that makes 66hp of power and 61Nm. It is aided by a 6-speed slip and assist clutch. Kawasaki claims to have smoothened the power output with a significant thrust in the mid-range. The fuel tank capacity of the bike is 21-litres whereas the windscreen of the motorcycle can now be adjusted in different positions sans the use of tools. 41mm long travel USD adjustable forks have been provided in the front. The rear monoshock though only has pre-load adjustability. Dual discs with ABS have been provided. In the BS6 update, Kawasaki added a bigger disc at the rear. The brake pad too is made of a new material whereas the brake response too has been altered.

The Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 competes with the upcoming Suzuki V-Strom 650XT as well as the Benelli TRK 502. It is considered as the most versatile motorcycle in its class and has been widely accepted in India. Kawasaki recently introduced its own engine oil as well. It is available across dealerships.

