Hrithik Roshan teases upcoming Hero Karizma XMR 210 ahead of launch

The new-gen Hero Karizma will come with an all-new 210cc, liquid-cooled motor and is expected to be priced between Rs 1.50-1.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to launch the next generation Karizma in India. Rechristened as Karizma XMR 210, the latest iteration of the sports bike is slated to make its debut on 29 August 2023. Ahead of its debut, the motorcycle brand has teased a short video of actor Hrithik Roshan on its Instagram handle.

The clip is from a previous Karizma advertisement campaign featuring the actor when he was the brand ambassador. The video was also shared by Roshan on his personal Instagram handle which suggests that he will indeed be returning as the brand ambassador of the new-gen Karizma.

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Karizma resurrected

The first Karizma made its debut over two decades ago under the joint venture of Hero and Honda in India. Known as Hero Honda Karizma, the bike became an instant hit since it was first of its kind back then in the Indian market. It was followed up by not-so-worthy successors in the form of Karizma R and Karizma ZMR before getting discontinued in 2017.

Hero has aggressively undertaken a marketing campaign for Karizma on its social media handles ahead of its official debut for the past three weeks. Moreover, the bikemaker recently took to Instagram to officially confirm the new ‘XMR’ suffix to the upcoming Karizma. Along with the confirmation, Hero has also teased the new Karizma XMR 210.

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Expected design, hardware

From the latest teaser and the earlier patent leak, it is clear that the new-gen Karizma gets visual touches of a typical faired sports bike such as a prominent front fairing, a large windshield, a raised floating tail section and split-style seats. Rear view mirrors appear to be mounted on the fairing itself.

While the footpegs appear to be slightly rear-set, the raised clip-on handlebar should offer a fairly upright and comfortable riding posture. Other visual highlights include split grab rails, spoked alloy wheels and a stubby exhaust muffler. Along with a brand new design, Karizma XMR 210 will also get all-new underpinnings.

Karizma XMR 210 will be based on a trellis frame with a box swingarm instead of traditional diamond frames, which will be a first for a Hero two-wheeler. The frame uses a tubular architecture and appears to be a single-piece design, with no distinction between the main frame and the rear sub-frame.

Hero Karizma XMR will take on the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, KTM RC 200 & Yamaha R15 V4

The trellis frame will be suspended on conventional telescopic front forks and an adjustable rear mono-shock. Stopping duties will be carried out by disc brakes at both ends, the front unit being petal-shaped.

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Expected engine specs, price

Hero Karizma XMR 210 is expected to be powered by a brand new 210cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Specifications of this motor are yet to be revealed but it is likely to develop a peak output of 25 bhp and 22 Nm of torque. The new mill is expected to be paired with a new 6-speed gearbox.

Upon launch, Hero Karizma XMR 210 is expected to be priced between Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 1.80 lakh (both ex-showroom). It will lock horns with Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Pulsar F250, KTM RC200 and Suzuki Gixxer SF250.