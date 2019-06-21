Bike, scooter owners can now get fancy registration numbers: How to get your wacky number plate

In Delhi, two-wheeler owners can now put fancy registration numbers on their prized possessions. According to a recent notification by Delhi's transport department, amendments have been made to the Delhi Motor Vehicle Rules, 1993, which permits the auctioning of fancy registration numbers for two-wheelers in the capital. The transport department is going to carry out an e-auction for these registration numbers. The same is being done in order to ensure that the whole process is transparent and there is no corruption in the process. Before the said changes were made, only four-wheelers in the National Capital were available with the provision of having fancy number plates.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted "Congratulations... owners of two-wheeled vehicles can now get Registration Mark of Choice (Fancy Number) through E-auction. One more step towards eliminating corruption and making the system more transparent under the leadership of Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal ji. @TransportDelhi (sic),"

In this regard, a senior official from Delhi's Transport Department said that the minimum reserve prices for various fancy numbers were fixed. The e-auction of the registration numbers will be carried out through the transport department's website. '0001', which is the most sort after licence plate, will have a minimum reserve price of Rs 50,000. Numbers from '0002' to '0009' will have a minimum price of Rs 30,000. From numbers ranging from 0010 to 0099 and including 0786, 1000, 1111, 7777 and 9999, the minimum price has been set at Rs 20,000. Including these, according to the notification by the transport department, a total of six categories of registration number for the two-wheelers will be auctioned.

In addition to this, according to the new notification, vehicle owners in Delhi, both two-wheeler and four-wheeler will now be able to retain their old number and transfer the same to their new vehicles. The transport department is currently in the process of creating a new online portal for the same. For four-wheelers, 10 per cent of the minimum reserve price of the category of the number to be retained or Rs 25,000 or whichever is higher. Similarly, for two-wheelers, the amount is set for Rs 2,500.

Inputs: PTI