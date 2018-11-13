How to watch LIVE Streaming of Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India launch

Watch Live Streaming of Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650 India launch: Finally, the long wait is about to end as Royal Enfield will be launching its two most awaited bikes - Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in India tomorrow. The two bikes have already generated a lot of hype and have been into the headlines much before these were first showcased at 2017 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan last year. India launch of the all-new Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will take place in Goa tomorrow at 6:30 PM for which most of you must be eagerly waiting. We will be bringing instant updates straight from the launch event which you can see in our LIVE blog. However, many of you would love to see the launch event video and here we are going to tell you how to see the LIVE streaming of the Royal Enfield 650 India launch event.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Watch Live Streaming of Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India launch:

Royal Enfield will be live streaming the launch event on its official Facebook page and the proceedings will start at sharp 6:30 PM as per the company. So, in case you wish to watch the LIVE streaming video, you can click on the link that we have pasted below and the video will go LIVE at the said time tomorrow. As a quick recap, Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are the company' flagship motorcycles and the only ones in the brand's line up at present to feature a twin cylinder engine. The 648cc engine is good for generating power and torque outputs of 47 bhp and 52 Nm respectively. Gearbox is a six-speed unit that is further linked to a slipper clutch for seamless and easy downshifts while going aggressive on corners.

Watch Royal Enfield 650 twins launch LIVE streaming here:

Prime highlights of the Royal Enfield 650 twins include dual disc brakes with a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), retro looking digital-analog instrument cluster and more. While the Interceptor 650 is based on a pure retro roadster philosophy, the Continental GT 650 is a cafe racer. We will be riding the Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650 very soon, so stay tuned with us for the first ride review. Also, if you have any questions regarding the flagship Enfields, you can hit us up in the comments sections below.