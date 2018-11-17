How to buy the newly launched Jawa Motorcycles? Details on bookings, availability, deliveries

Jawa is back! That is the phrase that you must be reading across the internet for the last couple of days. The only worthy rival to Royal Enfield has made its comeback to India after a prolonged absence. Mahindra-owned Classic Legends has launched three Jawa motorcycles in India. Starting at Rs 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Jawa range comprises three motorcycles namely Jawa, Jawa Forty Two and Jawa Perak and needless to say, all these look absolutely stunning. The hype around Jawa motorcycles is high and we have been receiving queries from the prospective buyers for the last few weeks. Here we have listed the most asked questions, giving answers to each. In case you have anything that is not answered here, feel free to hit us up in the comments section below.

Where can I book a Jawa motorcycle?

Bookings for the Jawa motorcycles have already begun at the company's official website.

Can I book any of the three motorcycles?

No, right now you can only book either the Jawa or the Jawa Forty Two. The Perak, which is the factory custom bike will be available for sale at a later stage.

Are there any dealerships where I can go and book the motorcycle?

For now, No! The company is currently busy setting its dealership network in India and hence, the booking can only be done online at the moment.

How much I will have to pay as the booking amount?

The token amount required for booking your Jawa motorcycle is Rs 5,000 and you can pay using your credit/debit cards, net banking, e-wallet or UPI.

What is the complete process for the booking?

Visit the Jawa Motorcycles website at www.jawamotorcycles.com on which first you will have to register yourself. The website will ask for your mobile number and your account will be activated after you enter the OTP (One Time Password) sent on your mobile number. After this is done, you can select the bike and colour followed by your address. When you proceed ahead, you will get a Jawa code that you will have to save for future reference. After that, you need to pay the booking amount of Rs 5,000 to complete the booking process.

When will the deliveries of the motorcycles start?

As announced by Jawa Motorcycles at the launch, the deliveries of the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two models will start in early 2019. On the other hand, the deliveries of the Jawa Perak will start at a later stage.

What about the dealership network and how many stores will be opened?

Classic Legends will open a total of 105 Jawa outlets across the length and breadth of the country out of which 64 are being developed at present.

How to check if there will be a store in my city?

We reached out to Jawa motorcycles with this question and the company said that it is too early to comment on what exact cities will be getting a Jawa Motorcycle dealership but since there will be 105 dealerships, the customers need not worry about a store being too far from their location.