Be a professional racer with TVS Racing! 2021 Women’s One Make selection round in January

Based on their best lap timings, physical fitness, and racing abilities, the top 16 riders will be selected from Mumbai and Bengaluru. The final round will occur in Chennai at Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) in April 2021.

By:Updated: Dec 31, 2020 2:14 PM
tvs womens one make championship racing

TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, is inviting aspiring women racers to participate in the 2021 Edition of the TVS Women’s One Make Championship. The selection rounds will be held in Bengaluru and Mumbai on 23 January 2021 and 30 January 2021. These sessions will include a full-day training school conducted by national champions of TVS Racing to ensure riders familiarise themselves with the race-spec TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

Based on their best lap timings, physical fitness, and racing abilities, the top sixteen riders will be selected from each city. The final round of selection will occur in Chennai at Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) in April 2021.

The Bengaluru selection round will be held at Meco Kartopia in Hennur and the Mumbai round at Ajmera IndiKarting in Wadala. Interested candidates can register on the link below: https://www.tvsracing.com/tvs-womens-one-make-racing.aspx

Also read: Off-road track day with TVS Racing’s ace rider Aishwarya Pissay: A lot of dirt and amazement

The team will compete in five rounds for the championship astride the race-tuned TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. Post the final selection round in Chennai, the racers will undergo specific training under the aegis of the national champion riders from TVS Racing to improve physical fitness and hone their racing skills before the 2021 Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) begins.

Find all details below:

City – Bengaluru, Mumbai
Date – 23 January (Bengaluru), 30 January (Mumbai)
Venue – Meco Kartopia, Hennur, Bengaluru and Ajmera IndiKarting, Wadala, Mumbai
Reporting time – 8 am
Entry fee – Rs 1,500
Documents – Driving licence
Trainers – Harry Sylvester, Jagan Kumar, KY Ahamed, and Aishwarya Pissay
Mandatory gear – Full face helmet with visor and Double-D ring strap with DOT and ECE certification. (Limited racing suits available)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Be a professional racer with TVS Racing! 2021 Women's One Make selection round in January

Be a professional racer with TVS Racing! 2021 Women's One Make selection round in January

Signing off 2020 with a Mumbai-Alibaug road trip in a new Mahindra Thar diesel

Signing off 2020 with a Mumbai-Alibaug road trip in a new Mahindra Thar diesel

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport listed on brand's India website ahead of launch: Here's what to expect!

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport listed on brand's India website ahead of launch: Here's what to expect!

Common driving mistakes Indians make on the road and how to correct them: Be The Better Guy

Common driving mistakes Indians make on the road and how to correct them: Be The Better Guy

Year-end discount on Honda Unicorn: Here's how much you can save!

Year-end discount on Honda Unicorn: Here's how much you can save!

7 major car launches in Jan 2021: What to expect in the new year

7 major car launches in Jan 2021: What to expect in the new year

Smartron tbike flex electric bike launched: 120 km range and up to 40 kg of cargo capacity

Smartron tbike flex electric bike launched: 120 km range and up to 40 kg of cargo capacity

Post-Lockdown Road Trip: 5 things we learnt in the Jeep Compass

Post-Lockdown Road Trip: 5 things we learnt in the Jeep Compass

600+ operators, 40,000+ cars using Mind Your Fleet: Here's how this fleet management platform works

600+ operators, 40,000+ cars using Mind Your Fleet: Here's how this fleet management platform works

Peugeot 208 spotted testing in India: Premium hatchback to rival likes of Hyundai i20

Peugeot 208 spotted testing in India: Premium hatchback to rival likes of Hyundai i20

Activa-led Honda scooter sales cross 1 lakh milestone in Telangana this fiscal: Total tally at 25 lakh units!

Activa-led Honda scooter sales cross 1 lakh milestone in Telangana this fiscal: Total tally at 25 lakh units!

Skoda India to hike prices from Jan 1: Rapid, Karoq, Superb to get costlier by this much

Skoda India to hike prices from Jan 1: Rapid, Karoq, Superb to get costlier by this much

Top 5 motorcycles launched in 2020: Very first Husqvarna in India to Honda's first classic roadster

Top 5 motorcycles launched in 2020: Very first Husqvarna in India to Honda's first classic roadster

Tata Gravitas reveal on January 26th: MG Hector Plus rival to offer these new features on launch

Tata Gravitas reveal on January 26th: MG Hector Plus rival to offer these new features on launch

FADA welcomes govt's proposal on mandatory dual front airbags: 'OEMs should absorb input cost'

FADA welcomes govt's proposal on mandatory dual front airbags: 'OEMs should absorb input cost'

RIL completes acquisition of IMG Worldwide LLC's stake in sports management JV

RIL completes acquisition of IMG Worldwide LLC's stake in sports management JV

KTM 250 Adventure review, road test: Surprisingly Docile Entry-level ADV

KTM 250 Adventure review, road test: Surprisingly Docile Entry-level ADV

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi gifts herself a BMW 5 Series worth Rs 55 lakh: See pics!

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi gifts herself a BMW 5 Series worth Rs 55 lakh: See pics!

5 underrated sub-Rs 3 lakh sportsbikes: Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Yamaha MT-15 and more

5 underrated sub-Rs 3 lakh sportsbikes: Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Yamaha MT-15 and more

How average speed of Delhi drivers is now slower than pre-lockdown phase

How average speed of Delhi drivers is now slower than pre-lockdown phase