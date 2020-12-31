Be a professional racer with TVS Racing! 2021 Women’s One Make selection round in January

Based on their best lap timings, physical fitness, and racing abilities, the top 16 riders will be selected from Mumbai and Bengaluru. The final round will occur in Chennai at Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) in April 2021.

TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, is inviting aspiring women racers to participate in the 2021 Edition of the TVS Women’s One Make Championship. The selection rounds will be held in Bengaluru and Mumbai on 23 January 2021 and 30 January 2021. These sessions will include a full-day training school conducted by national champions of TVS Racing to ensure riders familiarise themselves with the race-spec TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

Based on their best lap timings, physical fitness, and racing abilities, the top sixteen riders will be selected from each city. The final round of selection will occur in Chennai at Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) in April 2021.

The Bengaluru selection round will be held at Meco Kartopia in Hennur and the Mumbai round at Ajmera IndiKarting in Wadala. Interested candidates can register on the link below: https://www.tvsracing.com/tvs-womens-one-make-racing.aspx

The team will compete in five rounds for the championship astride the race-tuned TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. Post the final selection round in Chennai, the racers will undergo specific training under the aegis of the national champion riders from TVS Racing to improve physical fitness and hone their racing skills before the 2021 Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) begins.

Find all details below:

City – Bengaluru, Mumbai

Date – 23 January (Bengaluru), 30 January (Mumbai)

Venue – Meco Kartopia, Hennur, Bengaluru and Ajmera IndiKarting, Wadala, Mumbai

Reporting time – 8 am

Entry fee – Rs 1,500

Documents – Driving licence

Trainers – Harry Sylvester, Jagan Kumar, KY Ahamed, and Aishwarya Pissay

Mandatory gear – Full face helmet with visor and Double-D ring strap with DOT and ECE certification. (Limited racing suits available)

