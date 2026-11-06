How India shifted into high gear at EICMA 2026 in Italy

Indian motorcycle brands like Royal Enfield, TVS, and Hero MotoCorp are making a global impact at EICMA 2026 Milan with new midsize models and premium electric vehicles, showcasing innovation beyond domestic markets.

When the doors opened for the world’s biggest motorcycle show this week – EICMA 2026 in Milan – the first press preview didn’t belong to Italian or Japanese giants like Ducati, Honda, or Yamaha, but to India’s Royal Enfield. What unfolded over the next two days cemented a trend: Indian two-wheeler players are not just servicing domestic customers, but are taking centre-stage in global motorcycling.

Speaking on the sidelines of the show, a senior EICMA spokesperson told the Financial Express that launching bikes in Milan adds to a brand’s global narrative. “Showcasing a new model at EICMA immediately establishes it on the world stage, helping Indian brands shed the perception of being commuter bike manufacturers,” he said. “They aim to be seen as global players in the midsize and premium segments, competing directly with European and Japanese rivals.”

He added that for companies with big export targets – such as TVS, Hero MotoCorp, and Royal Enfield – EICMA also serves as the vital bridge to international dealer networks.

Midsize motorcycles & premium EVs

A trend common to Hero, Royal Enfield, and TVS (and its British acquisition Norton) was the dominance in the 250-750cc segment, as well as premium EVs. Here is a closer look at their specifications and when to expect them on Indian roads.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750

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Powered by an all-new 743cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine pushing 63 Nm of torque, Royal Enfield’s new flagship adventure tourer combines spartan styling with cruise control, weighs 223 kg, and is designed for transcontinental expeditions. It will be launched in India at the Motoverse in Goa on November 28-29.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea S6

Bridging urban agility and trail capability, this lightweight scrambler pairs a high-torque electric motor with an enduro seat and Fleaware.OS connectivity, marking Royal Enfield’s foray into the City+ zero-emission space. It is slated for an official Indian launch next year.

TVS RTR 125 LC

A sharp, streetfighter-styled performance machine built for European A1 licence holders, it packs a liquid-cooled 125cc DOHC engine, 6-speed slipper clutch, Synchro Stiff trellis frame, KYB USD forks, and full-screen map navigation on a 5-inch TFT. Primarily engineered as an export offering for Europe, TVS is evaluating an Indian launch to sit above the Raider 125.

Norton 450 Urban

Under TVS’s ownership, the iconic British marque made its global statement with this 454cc single-cylinder roadster, engineered for European A2 licence holders, designed to inject heritage styling with modern mass-volume manufacturing scale. It is expected to arrive in India in late 2027 following its European market premiere.

Hero XPulse 450

Hero MotoCorp’s ground-up adventure flagship features a potent 421cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine (producing 46.6 PS), fully adjustable 43mm KYB USD suspension with 225mm travel, and category-first Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration straight from Dakar-inspired development. It is expected to arrive in India soon, likely at the Auto Expo in February 2027.

Harley-Davidson X350T

Expanding the flat-track-inspired design language into the 350cc segment, this agile city-and-highway machine features an air/oil-cooled engine, electronic throttle body, switchable ABS, and premium USD front suspension. Specifically engineered to capitalise on India’s GST threshold (which taxes motorcycles under 350cc at 18% versus 40% for larger displacements) and manufactured by Hero, it is slated for an early-2027 Indian rollout.

TVS X and M1-S

TVS showcased a dual-pronged electric assault in Milan. The flagship TVS X crossover features an aluminium Xleton frame, 11.7 kW peak motor, 10.2-inch panoramic touchscreen with Android Auto, and a 110 km/h top speed. Alongside it, TVS unveiled the production-ready M1-S, a full-size high-performance electric maxi-scooter packing a 12.5 kW peak motor, 4.2 kWh battery with a claimed 120 km range, 26-litre underseat storage, and a 7-inch connected TFT screen with onboard LTE. The TVS X is engineered and manufactured in India, with expected launch in early 2027, and the M1-S is tailored for European urban mobility, though TVS is evaluating an Indian market rollout later.