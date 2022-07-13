How 2Wheelers starts Initiative to identify racing talent in India

The best of these riders will get an opportunity to ride and compete in the 2022 season of Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup CBR150R.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched an initiative to identify young racing talent in the country by conducting the first round of the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Hunt 2022 at the Aruani Gridin (Bengaluru).

The first round of Idemitsu Honda India Talent Hunt 2022 saw participation of amateur riders from 5 cities (Chennai and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru in Karnataka, Malappuram in Kerala and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh). The event saw participation from riders as young as 9-years of age till 17-years trying to woo the judges.

Prabhu Nagaraj-Operating Officer – Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said, “The Idemitsu Honda India Talent Hunt is a platform developed by Honda that gives an avenue to aspiring and budding racers from all over India to unleash their potential on the racetrack.”

In phase 1 of the event, there will be three rigorous levels of tests for all the candidates. First being a gruelling physical fitness session followed by judging their riding skills and manoeuvrability on the race track. Also an one-on-one interview will be scheduled with candidates and their parents/ guardians to understand their riding passion and family support to become the next iconic rider from India.

After shortlisting in Phase I, the top candidates will be trained and promoted to ride on the track in Phase II. It is from this pool of talent that Honda will pick up the best talent for future development.