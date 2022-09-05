Hop Oxo electric motorcycle with 150 km range launched: Priced at Rs 1.25 lakh

The new Hop Oxo electric motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.25 lakh, ex-showroom. It is claimed to offer a real-world riding range of 150 km on a single charge.

Jaipur-based EV start-up, Hop Electric Mobility, has launched its first electric motorcycle in the country. The new Hop Oxo electric motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.25 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same will commence today for a token amount of Rs 999 while the deliveries will start on October 1, 2022. It is claimed to offer a real-world riding range of 150 km on a single charge.

Hop Electric has launched its first e-motorcycle in two variants: Oxo and Oxo-X. While the Oxo is offered with a 3-year or 50,000 km standard warranty, the range-topping Oxo-X (priced at Rs 1.40 lakh) gets a 4-year unlimited km warranty. The prospective customers will be able to purchase these electric motorcycles from the company’s official website or their nearest Hop Electric dealership.

The Hop Oxo works on a 72V architecture and gets a 6.2 kW electric motor that delivers 200 Nm of peak torque. It gets three riding modes (Eco, Power, and Sport) with an additional turbo mode for the Oxo-X. In Turbo mode, the Hop Oxo-X is claimed to offer a top speed of 90 kmph and it can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 4 seconds.

These e-motorcycles get a 3.75 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is claimed to offer a real-world range of 150 km on a single charge. The company says that the Oxo can be charged at any 16 Amp power socket with its portable charger with 0-80 per cent charge coming up in less than 4 hours. In terms of features, they get a 5.0-inch instrument cluster with 4G connectivity.

Commenting on the occasion of the launch, Ketan Mehta, CEO & Founder, HOP Electric Mobility said, “Electric is taking the Indian market by storm. This growth is propelled by consumers’ inclinations toward sustainable, convenient and affordable mobility solutions. HOP OXO is the result of years of R&D, road testing and the hard work of hundreds of HOP employees that have put their sweat and blood to launch the most progressive e-bike in the market.”

