Hop Oxo electric motorcycle showcased at Hyderabad E-Motor Show: Details

The Hop Oxo electric motorcycle has been showcased at the Hyderabad E-Motor Show. This EV is priced from Rs 1.56 lakh, ex-showroom, and claimed to offer a range of 150 km per charge.

Jaipur-based EV start-up, Hop Electric Mobility, recently introduced its first electric motorcycle in the country. The new Hop Oxo has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.56 lakh, ex-showroom, and is available in five different colour shades. Now, this electric motorcycle has been showcased at the ongoing Hyderabad E-Motor Show.

Hop Oxo: Battery, range and performance

The Hop Oxo works on a 72V architecture and gets a 6.2 kW electric motor that is claimed to offer 200 Nm of peak torque at wheel. It gets three riding modes: Eco, Power & Sport and has a top speed of 90 kmph. This electric motorcycle gets a 3.75 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a real-world range of 150 km on a single charge.

Hop Oxo: Colours, features and charging time

The Hop Oxo is available in five different colour shades. They are Twilight Grey, Candy Red, Magnetic Blue, Electric Yellow and True Black. Hop says that the Oxo can be charged at any 16 Amp power socket using its portable charger with 0-80 per cent charge coming up in less than 4 hours. In terms of features, it gets a 5.0-inch digital instrument cluster with 4G connectivity.

Here’s what the company said:

HOP Electric’s Co-founder, Nikhil Bhatia, said, “We would like to congratulate the Telangana government for a fantastic E-Mobility week. Our game-changing OXO first participated at Rall-E Hyderabad followed by the launch at the Hyderabad E-Motor Show. We are excited about Formula E coming to India and believe that HOP OXO will play a crucial role in promoting electric mobility in the country.”

