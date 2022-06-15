HOP Electric’s upcoming e-bike OXO clears ARAI tests

Hop Electric has completed 75,000 km of road testing with its new electric motorcycle OXO and is gearing up to launch it in late July or early August in India.

HOP Electric’s upcoming electric motorcycle OXO has received a nod from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for successfully clearing the tests, which include the AIS 156 for batteries, its reliability, performance, quality and safety.

It is relevant to note that HOP OXO has been designed indigenously in compliance with FAME II norms. The OXO has completed 75,000 km of road testing across 14 states. The company is now gearing up to make provisions for HOP OXO’s commercial production across the country and is scheduled to be launched in late July or early August. Company said.

Jaipur-based EV company HOP has raised $2.6 million as part of an ongoing $10 million pre-series fundraiser. Furthermore, the company has established 130 retail touchpoints with over 6200 on-road scooters in 2021. With the latest fundraising, the company is targeting 10X growth this year.

Ketan Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder, HOP Electric, said “Having been awarded the ARAI certification and mandate of GoIs PLI Scheme is an extremely gratifying feat.”

He further also added, “This achievement signifies that as an organisation, our endeavours towards developing a truly indigenous brand with Indian R&D prowess to roll out Made in India electric vehicles are on track.“