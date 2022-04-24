HOP Electric Mobility expands network by 100 experience centres

The company will soon launch a high-speed electric motorcycle that is expected to cover around 150 km per charge.

HOP Electric Mobility has increased its presence by adding over 100 experience centres across the country within a span of a year. The firm plans to set up more than 300 retail outlets by the end of 2022. Being able to achieve this feat in such a short time, on this occasion, Ketan Mehta, Founder & CEO of HOP Electric Mobility said, “HOP Electric has once again proved its mettle. We are thrilled to become the fastest in the electric vehicle sphere to achieve this feat. Today, owing to the massively increasing internet penetration and conversations surrounding the benefits of electric vehicles, consumers have started making conscious decisions. And, what better way to move forward than taking an eco-friendly transportation approach?”

Hop Electric Mobility currently has two electric scooters in its portfolio —HOP LEO and HOP LYF. Both the e-scooters are available in three variants — Basic, Standard and Extended. The HOP LYF’s entry and mid-level trims both offer a range of 80 km while the top-end version claims to return 125km. On the other hand, the HOP LEO’s two trims offer a range of 75 km while the top variant’s range is around 120 km. HOP Electric’s vehicles come with features like an LED console, dual disc brakes, a USB charger, a swappable smart battery, GPS, an anti-theft system, and remote-key facilities.

The company will soon launch a high-speed electric motorcycle named HOP OXO 100. According to HOP Electric Mobility, the OXO 100’s top speed is 100 kmph and has a range of 150 km. The firm has tested the new electric motorcycle on various terrains. Hop Electric is also working on a high-speed scooter that will cover 120 km on a single charge.

Also Read: Revolt RV400 vs Oben Rorr vs Tork Kratos: Price, specs comparison

Ketan Mehta explains why these e-scooters are a practical and affordable option. He said, ” HOP Electric two-wheelers are becoming the perfect companion of new-age riders. One can easily ride these scooters and cover a reasonable distance without burning a hole in their pocket. Plus, the scooters are designed to make both rider and pillion seats comfortable, even for long distances. We are now launching two new electric two-wheelers with high-end features that will give a smooth riding experience to consumers. Every day, we strive to reach our ultimate goal to offer bonafide products to our customers so that they can live a sustainable and environmentally friendly life.”