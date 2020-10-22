Honds H’ness CB350 deliveries begin: Variants, key features, price & warranty, colour options

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India revealed its latest offering - the Honda H'ness CB350 - in India on 30 September in the 350-500cc motorcycle segment, primarily going up against the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Honda H'Ness CB350

Deliveries for the recently launched Honda H’ness CB350 have begun from Honda’s premium motorcycle dealership network, Honda Big Wing. Unveiled first in September this year, the CB350 is the very first modern classic Honda roadster in the 350-500cc segment in India. The all-new motorcycle competes with the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Bullet 350 which have dominated the segment for years now. The CB350 offers five segment-first features including slip and assist clutch, ‘voice control system’, among others. Honda is offering a first-in-segment six-year warranty package, which includes three years standard warranty, plus three years optional extended warranty.

Honda H’ness CB350 is powered by a 350cc air-cooled four-stroke fuel-injected OHC single-cylinder engine that makes 20.8 hp and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm It features a segment-first Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) that helps maintain rear-wheel traction by detecting the difference between front and rear wheel speeds. The HSTC system is also switchable.

Honda H’Ness CB350 Variant DLX DLX Pro Key

Features First in segment features – Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC)

– Assist and Slipper Clutch

– Digital-Analogue Speedometer

– Full LED Setup (front & back)

Dual-channel ABS, Engine Start/Stop, Hazard Switch & Dual seat

15-litre fuel tank · All Features of DLX Additional Features

· Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS)

· Chrome plated dual horn Colours Precious Red Metallic

Pearl Night Star Black

Matte Marshal Green Metallic Athletic Blue Metallic with Virtuous White

Pearl Night Star Black with Spear Silver Metallic

Matte Steel Black Metallic with Matte Massive Grey Metallic Price Rs 1.85 lakh

(ex-showroom, Gurugram, Haryana) Rs 1.9 lakh

(ex-showroom Gurugram, Haryana)

The CB350 gets a segment-first digital-analogue instrument cluster with details like HSTC, ABS, side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, ECO indicator, mileage features, HSVCS (smartphone connectivity), gear position indicator and battery voltage meter. Braking comes from a 310 mm disc up front and a 240 mm unit at the rear.

