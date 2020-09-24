Honda’s upcoming Royal Enfield rivalling cruiser might be named ‘Highness’, here’s why!

Honda Highness might be the name of the company's upcoming Royal Enfield rivalling cruiser and the same might come based on the Rebel that is sold in the international markets. More details including the expected price here!

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is coming up with something quite exciting on 30th September. The company has recently shared a teaser video of its upcoming product that is going to be cruiser motorcycle. The said model will go up primarily against the likes of Royal Enfield’s mass-selling cruisers. Now, very recently. we have got a big hint in terms of what this motorcycle will be named. A few months back, the company had filed a trademark for ‘Highness’ moniker in India. The media invite shared by the company for the 30th September also mentions ‘Your Highness is arriving’ and this pretty much confirms the name of the motorcycle. That said, the upcoming cruiser should be named Honda Highness. The engine displacement of the motorcycle is not clear at the moment. However, as reported by us a few days back, the bike will be positioned in the market as a sub 400cc product and the same will lock horns against the Royal Enfield Bullet and Classic series of retro cruisers.

Talking of the expected price, the upcoming Honda Highness should be priced under Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, Honda needs to be quite careful with the pricing because any figure over Rs 2.5 lakh might put the product into a tricky situation in the market. The motorcycle is expected to be based on the Honda Rebel that is currently on sale in the global markets. That said, expect the bike to sport an all-LED headlamp upfront along with a single saddle (pillion seat might come as optional), chunky tyres, all-digital instrument cluster and more.

The company has confirmed that the Honda cruiser will be retailed through its BigWing chain of dealerships that is responsible for selling premium products only. More details out on 30th September, so keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

