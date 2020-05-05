Honda’s upcoming inline-four ADV to take on Ducati Multistrada: Patent images leaked

Looks like Honda's Multistrada V4 challenger will come with a breathtaking design! Find all details here.

By:Updated: May 5, 2020 7:56:00 PM
Honda’s upcoming inline-four ADV (Image source: RideApart)

Honda is currently working on a full-fledged ADV and very recently, the patent for the same has been filed with the European Intellectual Property Office. While on one hand, Honda’s Africa Twin CRF1100L aims at serious off-roading, on the other, the said ADV model will have a focus on the roads and will compete against the likes of the upcoming Ducati Multistrada V4, BMW S 1000 XR and the Kawasaki Versys 1000 in the segment. One of the important highlights of the upcoming Honda ADV will be that it will feature an inline four-cylinder engine. The ADV will get 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends. As one can see in the patent images, courtesy RideApart, the bike will get a semi-fairing and should get a full-LED lighting system.

Honda’s upcoming inline-four ADV side profile (Image source: RideApart)

Moreover, in terms of features, the ADV is expected to get a fully coloured TFT instrument cluster and the unit should support Bluetooth connectivity as well. The bike is also expected to get an adjustable windscreen. Also, as one can see in the patent images, the bike will get inverted forks upfront along with a rear monoshock. Moreover, the bike will come with dual disc brakes upfront along with a single disc at the rear and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) will be a part of the package as well. The bike will get a single-sided swingarm too.

Coming to the powertrain, there aren’t much details available yet. However, we believe that being a full-fledged, full-size ADV, the bike will draw power from a litre-class engine that should have a power output of well over 100hp. We can expect to see this bike sometime next year with a public debut likely at the 2021 EICMA motorcycle show.

Stay tuned for more updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel. Let us know what you think of this ADV?

Image source: RideApart

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Jaguar F-Pace SUVs to assist coronavirus emergency response: JLR deploys over 360 vehicles worldwide

Jaguar F-Pace SUVs to assist coronavirus emergency response: JLR deploys over 360 vehicles worldwide

New electric Hummer unveil delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

New electric Hummer unveil delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

New Hyundai i20 spotted in smashing new avatar: India launch later this year

New Hyundai i20 spotted in smashing new avatar: India launch later this year

SUVs in India with the largest touchscreens under Rs 25 lakh

SUVs in India with the largest touchscreens under Rs 25 lakh

Toyota India resumes operations with these new rules to fight COVID-19

Toyota India resumes operations with these new rules to fight COVID-19

Post lockdown Okinawa plans dealership expansion, attractive finance schemes for electric scooters

Post lockdown Okinawa plans dealership expansion, attractive finance schemes for electric scooters

Scooters, bikes with smartphone connectivity and navigation: From TVS NTorq to BMW F750 GS

Scooters, bikes with smartphone connectivity and navigation: From TVS NTorq to BMW F750 GS

Ferrari restarts production after longest closure ever due to Coronavirus crisis

Ferrari restarts production after longest closure ever due to Coronavirus crisis

Top 5 least expensive automatic cars in India: Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Top 5 least expensive automatic cars in India: Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Volvo cars now on sale online: How to buy one

Volvo cars now on sale online: How to buy one

This BMW R nineT doesn't need a stand but can rest on its belly instead!

This BMW R nineT doesn't need a stand but can rest on its belly instead!

Bajaj Auto is India's biggest two-wheeler exporter during lockdown: Domestic sales nil!

Bajaj Auto is India's biggest two-wheeler exporter during lockdown: Domestic sales nil!

Datsun Go and Go+ BS6 specs out: Expected price, launch, features

Datsun Go and Go+ BS6 specs out: Expected price, launch, features

This bike taxi service lets you exchange supplies with your friends & family during lockdown, here's how!

This bike taxi service lets you exchange supplies with your friends & family during lockdown, here's how!

Renamed 150cc Piaggio Vespa scooters will now help you save some cash, here's how!

Renamed 150cc Piaggio Vespa scooters will now help you save some cash, here's how!

2021 Hyundai Elantra N-Line:  Sportier, sharper and faster

2021 Hyundai Elantra N-Line:  Sportier, sharper and faster

MotoGP Stay at Home GP: Third virtual race concludes, Alex Marquez clinches perfect podium record

MotoGP Stay at Home GP: Third virtual race concludes, Alex Marquez clinches perfect podium record

BS6 Nissan Kicks to offer 4 variants: Engines and each variant explained in detail

BS6 Nissan Kicks to offer 4 variants: Engines and each variant explained in detail

Big News! Royal Enfield working on 14 new motorcycles: A 250cc roadster to souped-up Himalayan & more

Big News! Royal Enfield working on 14 new motorcycles: A 250cc roadster to souped-up Himalayan & more

Uber resumes service in select cities in India during lockdown: Know if your city is covered

Uber resumes service in select cities in India during lockdown: Know if your city is covered