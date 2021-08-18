Honda’s most affordable ADV NX200 India launch tomorrow: To rival XPulse, Himalayan

The upcoming Honda NX200, based on the Hornet 2.0 is expected to be priced in India close to the Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. Here is what to expect!

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is going to launch its most affordable ADV in the country tomorrow that is rumored to arrive as the NX200. The company registered the said name a few days back and since then, speculations of a 200cc adventure tourer have been floating in the air. The said model would come based on the Hornet 2.0 – a motorcycle that bridges the gap between the 150cc and 200cc segment with its 184cc heart. The company has already dropped multiple teaser videos of the motorcycle revealing some details. Broadly speaking, the Honda NX200 adopts the same design and styling philosophy of its elder sibling – the CB500X and hence, the former will also be a soft-roader and not a hardcore off-roader.

Watch Video | Honda Hornet 2.0 Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Upfront, the bike gets the same angular-shaped all-LED headlamp and in fact, the entire lighting system is all-LED. The bike will also get USD forks upfront along with bits like dual-purpose tyres, tinted visor and also, an engine cowl. Now, coming to one of the most important bits, as already mentioned, the Honda NX200 will be powered by the same 184cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 17 hp of power and 16 Nm of torque on the Hornet 2.0.

These figures are also expected to be the same on the NX200 and transmission will likely be a five-speed unit as well. Talking of the expected price, the soon-to-be-launched Honda NX200 would be priced very well over Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom), considering the fact that its streetfighter counterpart is currently priced at Rs 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Once launched, the new Honda NX200 will primarily rub shoulders against the likes of Hero XPulse 200, Royal Enfield Himalayan, and also, the KTM 250 Adventure to some extent. More details tomorrow, so keep watching this space.

Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.