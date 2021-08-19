Honda’s most affordable ADV CB200X launched at Rs 1.44 lakh

Bookings for the vehicle are open and unlike the CB500x, the CB200X is not being sold exclusively through BigWing dealerships. This entry-level ADV will be facing competition from other bikes like the Hero Xpulse 200, Royal Enfield Himalayan and KTM 250 Adventure.

It is a great time for people who want to get into adventure riding. We already had great bikes like the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the Hero Xpulse 200 but now enthusiasts have another choice in the market – the newly launched Honda CB200X. The company had been teasing the bike for a little while and has now launched it in the country for Rs 1,44,500 (ex-showroom Gurugram). Starting today, customers can book the bike at the nearest Honda dealership.

The CB200X is based on the Hornet 2.0 and is the most affordable ADV from the Japanese two-wheeler maker in India. It borrows styling cues from its elder sibling, the CB500X and you can see a lot of similarities between the two. The CB200X comes with a small tinted windscreen and an angular LED headlamp similar to the one on the CB500X. It gets LED lighting all-around, including the tail lamps and the sleek turn indicators. At the back, you will see an X-shaped tail lamp similar to the one seen in the Hornet 2.0. It also gets a neat addition in the form of knuckle covers with turn indicators. The fairing is slim and looks very similar to the one found in the CB500X but has a few more colour stripes running through and it makes the bike look youthful. The ADV gets split seats and handlebars along with a smart and stylish tail.

As mentioned previously, the new CB200X is based on the Hornet 2.0 and as such it gets the same 184cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This engine makes 17hp of peak power and 16Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Honda is offering the CB200X in three colour options including Pearl Nightstar Black, Matte Selene Silver Metallic and Sports Red. It comes with a fully digital LCD display that has 5 brightness modes and shows information like speed, engine rpm, gear position indicator, digital clock, service due indicator & battery voltmeter.

The CB200X comes with upside-down forks at the front and monoshock at the rear. The front forks are golden in colour and will remind you of the Hornet 2.0. It rides on dual-purpose tyres, and gets alloy wheels instead of spoked ones. The braking setup consists of a 276mm petal disc brake at the front and a 220mm petal disc at the back. It also comes with single channel ABS and has a ground clearance of 167mm. The bike has been designed to provide an upright seating position thanks to the neutral position of the footpegs and the high set handlebars. At 810mm, the seat height of CB200X is 20mm lower than the CB500X and this would make it a little more accessible for many shorter riders. Honda is also providing an engine cowl in the CB200X which will provide some amount of confidence when you do take the bike away from paved tarmac.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.