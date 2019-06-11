Honda’s first BS-VI two-wheeler to launch in India tomorrow: Here’s what it could be

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) is set to launch its first BS-VI two-wheeler in India tomorrow. Currently, nothing can be said with surety as to what the upcoming two-wheeler could be. However, speculations on the internet suggest that the company will be launching the new Activa 6G in India tomorrow. The invite by Honda includes 'quiet revolution' and an attached video puts emphasis on 'pin drop silence', which at first hint towards the launch of an electric two-wheeler. However, the brand has also stated that the invite is for the launch of India's first BS-VI two-wheeler that rules out the possibility of an e-bike or e-scooter.

Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp announced yesterday that its Splendor iSmart is now BS-VI compliant and hence, is now India's first BS-VI two-wheeler, stealing the opportunity from Honda to do so. Now coming to the vehicle in question, the Honda Activa 6G has been snapped testing in the past and the scooter appeared to be in the final stages of its testing. The upcoming Honda Activa 6G will get some significant updates over the existing Activa 5G. The scooter will come with conventional telescopic forks up front with an aim to offer a better ride quality and more comfort.

Moreover, the scooter is expected to get features like smartphone connectivity, all-digital instrument cluster and LED headlamp. As far as pricing is concerned, the Honda Activa 6G will demand a considerable premium over the price of the present day model. Sales of the Honda Activa 5G have been on a decline, especially for the past two months and hence, the company would see this the right time to launch the new Activa in order to bring back the momentum to the sales numbers.

More details on Honda's first ever BS-VI two-wheeler to spill tomorrow, so stay tuned with us for all the updates. For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Visit now!