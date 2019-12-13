Honda’s 160cc neo-retro scrambler in the making: To be based on CB Hornet 160R

The CB300R is one interesting looking motorcycle from Honda. The neo-retro scrambler sports a different and appealing design language and in case you wish there should have been a smaller model, here is one good news for you! Honda is reportedly working on a 160cc neo-retro scrambler that will come based on the CB Hornet 160R. Leaked patent images by TMC Blog suggest how the upcoming motorcycle will look like. The patent has been filed for the European markets and as one can see in the images, the alloy wheels, frame and the engine bear a heavy resemblance with the CB Hornet 160R that is sold in India. Unlike the Hornet 160R, the upcoming baby Honda neo-retro scrambler employs upside-down forks at the front.

Image source: TMC Blog

From what we see at the moment, the upcoming bike might make debut as the Honda CB160R and will possibly be a part of Honda's CB family. In terms of design, the bike clearly looks like a member of the CB line up that looks evident from the front section where it gets a rounded headlamp that should be an all-LED unit. You can also see rounded rearview mirrors and the turn indicators are also expected to be LEDs.

Now if we look at the positive picture, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) might bring a BS6 compliant model of the CB Hornet 160R as this one. Now, the 150cc/160cc commuter segment hasn't something as good-looking as this one and hence, there is a chance that if there is anything like the CB160R, that will pull some attractive sales numbers. More details on the same expected to be out soon, so keep watching this space for all the action.

