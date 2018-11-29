Honda X-Blade signed by Akshay Kumar now available as Rajnikanth starrer 2.0 hits theatres

Honda X-Blade happens to be lending a hand in promoting the new and hotly-awaited film 2.0. You can now buy an X-Blade autographed by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who plays the baddie in the film. Honda 2Wheelers has had an association with Akshay Kumar for quite some time now and Mr Kumar was also present at the unveiling of the X-Blade during 2018 Auto Expo in February. The X-Blade is rather the right choice Honda made for adding to promotional activities of a film that revolves around robots, thanks to the headlamp cluster which Honda likes to call the 'Roboface'.

The X-Blade will be avaiable with Akshay Kumar's signature until stocks last at no additional costs. The X-Blade retails at Rs 79,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and competes with the likes of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.

Speaking on the association, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said – “We found striking similarities between 2.0 (#2Point0) and Honda in terms of usage of technology.

“This Film association powering the mega cinematic experience of the Indian Cinema - 2.0, is the extension of Honda’s Joy of Fun Riding. All 2.0 fans will get to feel the passionate rush of Honda DNA with exclusively autographed X-Blade motorcycles. So stay tuned to check on Honda customer engagements with 2.0!”

Honda X-Blade is powered by a 162.71cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 13.93 bhp and 13.9 Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed gearbox. It features a disc brake up front, drum at the rear, and a digital instrument cluster.