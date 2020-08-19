Honda X-Blade BS6 price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed!

Honda X-Blade BS6 power from a 162.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 13.5 hp and 14.7 Nm. In the process of meeting the stricter emission norms, the engine gets a fuel injection system.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has increased the price of the X-Blade premium commuter. The price revision comes a few days after the BS6 model was launched in India. The motorcycle was launched in India last month only at a starting price of Rs 1,05,325. After the latest price revision, the bike can now be yours for Rs 1,06,027. That said, the company has raised the prices of the bike by Rs 702. On the other hand, the dual disc variant of the Honda X-Blade BS6 can now be yours for a price of Rs 1,10,308 (all prices, ex-showroom, Noida). In terms of visuals, the Honda X-Blade BS6 gets a sharp and sporty appearance and gets a Robo-styled all-LED headlamp up front. The bike remains unchanged in terms of styling compared to the outgoing BS4 model.

The instrument cluster of the Honda X-Blade BS6 is an all-digital unit that gets a gear position indicator, service due indicator and a clock as well. Now speaking of powertrain, the bike draws power from a 162.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 13.5 hp and 14.7 Nm. In the process of meeting the stricter emission norms, the engine gets a fuel injection system against a carburettor that used to come on the BS4 model.

The Honda X-Blade BS6 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and gets conventional telescopic forks at the front along with a rear monoshock. Braking duties are taken care of with the help of a disc brake up front along with rear drum unit with an optional disc. The Honda X-Blade BS6 rivals against the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer, Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 , TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, and the Yamaha FZ-F in the segment. It also goes up against the recently launched Hero Xtreme 160R.

