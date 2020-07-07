Honda X-Blade BS6 launched at a price of Rs 1.05 lakh: Gets massive price hike for these features

The Honda X-Blade is now costlier by almost Rs 25,000. Yes, no typos there! The company has recently launched the new BS6 model that gains an environment friendlier engine and some new features over the outgoing model. More details here.

The new Honda X-Blade BS6 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,05,325 lakh (ex-showroom, Noida). The bike has been launched in two variants – single disc and dual disc in four colour options namely Pearl Spartan Red, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black and Matte Marvel Blue Metallic. With the new prices, the bike has received a massive price increase with the transition to BS6 emission norms. Previously, in its BS4 avatar, the bike used to cost Rs 80,325 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base variant and hence, the bike is now costlier by almost by Rs 25,000. The huge price increase can be attributed to a number of factors and changes like the inclusion of an environment friendlier engine & new features and possibly the adverse market conditions at present as well. As the price increase is highly significant, only time will tell if it will adversely affect the sales numbers for the X-Blade or not!

Now coming to the engine specifications, the new BS6 Honda X-Blade draws power from a 162.71cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is now good for developing 13.6 hp of power along with 14.7 Nm of torque. Gearbox continues to be a five-speed unit. In terms of prime features, the new model gets a ‘robo face’ with an all-LED headlamp. The Honda X-Blade BS6 now gets an engine kill switch for better convenience of the rider. The instrument cluster of the bike features a gear position indicator along with a clock and service due indicator as well. Just like the previous BS4 model, the new one gets hazard lamps too. In terms of safety, the new X-Blade gets a single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System).

Speaking on the launch of the new Honda X-Blade BS6, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that the new X-Blade BS6 is inspired by the dreams of success oriented young enthusiasts. He adds that the generation that aspires to ‘Look Beyond’ will find it hard to resist the company’s globally acclaimed superior technology and new features like dual petal disc brakes with ABS, Engine Stop Switch along with the new dynamic stripe design of the new X-Blade BSVI.

