Honda X-Blade ABS launched in India at Rs 87,776

Honda X-Blade has been launched with anti-lock braking system (ABS) at a price of Rs 87,776 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Honda 2Wheelers launched the 160cc X-Blade ABS at the Delhi leg finale of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2018. The X-Blade was launched in India in March this year at Rs 78,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is the third 160cc motorcycle in the manufacturer's lineup in India. Honda first took the wraps off the X-Blade during the 2018 Auto Expo in February.

Available in five colour options - Matte Frozen Silver Metallic, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Pearl Spartan Red, Matte Marshal Green Metallic and Pearl Igneous Black, Honda X-Blade features an LED headlamp, which is a segment first.

Honda X-Blade is powered by a 162.7cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 13.9 bhp and peak torque of 13.9 Nm and is paired with a five-speed transmission.

Braking duties on the X-Blade are fulfilled by a 276mm disc brake at the front and a 130mm drum brake at the rear. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

The X-Blade features a fully digital instrument cluster and the fuel tank capacity is 12 litres. The kerb weight stands at 150 kg.

“The X-Blade has been exclusively designed for the young motorcycle enthusiast looking for style and performance in their daily commuting,” Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said.

“The X-Blade now comes equipped with ABS which will enhance rider’s confidence. Sporty style is at the core of new X-Blade and appreciating the ethos of sports, Honda is also presenting the X-Blade to the most stylish player in each city leg of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi league 2018.”