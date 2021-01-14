Honda Unicorn price hiked: Still affordable than Bajaj Pulsar 150 by this much

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 though has a few things going for it that justify the price difference including backlit switches, semi-digital instrument console, and higher power output.

By:January 14, 2021 2:29 PM

The Honda Unicorn still sells and in good numbers. Precisely why Honda reintroduced the bike in a BS6 avatar and added a bit more features to make it relevant in this age. Now, while the starting price earlier last year was closer to Rs 92,000, it is now at the Rs 97,399 mark, ex-Mumbai. While there are no additional features that warrant this price hike, we can safely assume it to be a part of the rising input costs. At the same time, the arch-rival of the Honda Unicorn, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 has got a price tag of Rs 1.01 lakh, ex-showroom. The Pulsar though has a few things going for it that justify the price difference including backlit switches, semi-digital instrument console, and higher power output. The Honda Unicorn in the meanwhile got a change of heart last year and retails in three colours.

Honda has used the erstwhile Unicorn 160’s engine in this motorcycle. The engine makes 12.7hp power and 14Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a 5-speed transmission. The headlight as well as other telltale lights are halogen bulbs. The front suspension is telescopic whereas the rear is a monoshock. A front disc brake and a rear drum unit are standard whereas ABS is linked only with the front wheel. There is an engine kill switch added to the equation while the wheelbase as well as the seat length have been increased too in the BS6 transition.

The Honda Unicorn BS6 is one of the few motorcycles that the company didn’t revamp completely. In the BS6 era, a majority of the Honda bikes and scooters received big updates as well as higher price tags. That the Unicorn still is a hot favorite amongst middle-aged customers is a testimony that taking a radical approach to this bike or its design wasn’t needed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

WBB commences Himalayan Winter Expedition 2021: 2,200kms to be covered through challenging terrain

WBB commences Himalayan Winter Expedition 2021: 2,200kms to be covered through challenging terrain

New Tata Safari design out! Production starts in Pune plant: Bookings to open soon

New Tata Safari design out! Production starts in Pune plant: Bookings to open soon

Honda Amaze Long Term Review: Three months with the forgotten segment

Honda Amaze Long Term Review: Three months with the forgotten segment

January 2021 discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Renault Triber, Duster, Kwid

January 2021 discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Renault Triber, Duster, Kwid

Volkswagen electric vehicle sales grow by 158%: ID.3 top-selling electric car

Volkswagen electric vehicle sales grow by 158%: ID.3 top-selling electric car

Mercedes-Benz India plans to launch 15 new cars in 2021

Mercedes-Benz India plans to launch 15 new cars in 2021

Hyundai exports 125 cars through Indian Railways: Carbon footprint down by 20,260 tonnes

Hyundai exports 125 cars through Indian Railways: Carbon footprint down by 20,260 tonnes

Petrol BS6 cars with highest fuel efficiency in India: Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Toyota Glanza and more

Petrol BS6 cars with highest fuel efficiency in India: Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Toyota Glanza and more

New Tata Altroz iTurbo unveiled in India: 108hp hot-hatch to rival i20 turbo, Polo TSI

New Tata Altroz iTurbo unveiled in India: 108hp hot-hatch to rival i20 turbo, Polo TSI

Triumph Speed Triple 1200RS global unveil on Jan 26: India launch soon

Triumph Speed Triple 1200RS global unveil on Jan 26: India launch soon

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 price in India hiked: Still undercuts Honda H'ness CB350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 price in India hiked: Still undercuts Honda H'ness CB350

Honda Hornet 2.0 price increased: TVS Apache RTR200 rival costlier by this much

Honda Hornet 2.0 price increased: TVS Apache RTR200 rival costlier by this much

Tesla’s India chapter to start soon: Registers new R&D office in Bengaluru

Tesla’s India chapter to start soon: Registers new R&D office in Bengaluru

Tata Altroz iTurbo India Launch LIVE: Engine, features, expected price of fastest Tata hatchback

Tata Altroz iTurbo India Launch LIVE: Engine, features, expected price of fastest Tata hatchback

Odysse E2Go electric scooter launched: 60 km range and portable battery pack

Odysse E2Go electric scooter launched: 60 km range and portable battery pack

Rapido Auto to be launched in 50 Indian cities by FY2021 end: 60 percent business recovered

Rapido Auto to be launched in 50 Indian cities by FY2021 end: 60 percent business recovered

Idemitsu introduces Daphne Alphacool CS cutting oil: Offers high heat resistance and these benefits

Idemitsu introduces Daphne Alphacool CS cutting oil: Offers high heat resistance and these benefits

BMW Motorrad registers over 51% growth in Q4 2020: G 310 R & GS make up 80% of total sales

BMW Motorrad registers over 51% growth in Q4 2020: G 310 R & GS make up 80% of total sales

2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports launched in India: Price, features, list of changes!

2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports launched in India: Price, features, list of changes!

Driving Optimism in Automotive Industry with New Vehicle Scrappage Policy

Driving Optimism in Automotive Industry with New Vehicle Scrappage Policy