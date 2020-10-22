Honda Unicorn gets a price hike: Pay this much more for Bajaj Pulsar 150 rival

There are no changes corresponding to the increase in price. As it is, the Unicorn in its BS6 form received quite a bit of changes from the BS4 model.

At a time when the festive season is already upon us, manufacturers will do their utmost best to entice customers. This they do by offering lower EMIs, discounts and what not. However, a price hike might not be the best way. Seems like Honda has to resort to the second wave of price hikes. Three months ago, they had increased the price of the dependable Honda Unicorn. However, now another price hike has happened. The BS6 Honda Unicorn now costs Rs 95,152, ex-Delhi. The earlier price was 94,548 and this means an increase by Rs 604. This is almost the same price one will pay for the three years extended warranty on Honda BS6 bikes. HMSI hasn’t specified a reason for the price increase. It could be the rising inputs costs that include parts availability due to the pandemic and restricted movement in few places.

There are no changes corresponding to the increase in price. As it is, the Unicorn in its BS6 form received quite a bit of changes including a longer wheelbase, bigger seat, engine kill switch, blue meter console as well as DC lights. HMSI also increased the ground clearance by a fair margin and there is also the fact that the bike is bit shorter than before. The biggest change though is the engine. Honda has plonked in the now-discontinued Unicorn 160’s motor in this bike. It makes 12.9hp and 14Nm. The latter has increased from the 150cc unit and with the bike weighing just 140kg, performance as well as fuel efficiency should be higher than before.

There is a lone disc in the front whereas the rear tyre is serviced by a drum unit. Black alloy wheels have been provided and the bike runs single-channel ABS. There is a choice of three colours and like all Honda BS6 bikes, even this one gets a three-year standard warranty.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.