Honda Unicorn BS6 receives first price hike: Costlier by this much

The Honda Unicorn BS6 continues to be the most affordable 160cc motorcycle in the country today. It gets a Rs 955 price hike but there is no corresponding change in features.

Honda has been launching a flurry of new BS6 products in the last few weeks. However, it has now slowly started increasing prices of its existing two-wheelers. The Honda Unicorn BS6 was launched a couple of months ago before the lockdown. The motorcycle received a comprehensive engine update and was priced at Rs 93,593. Now, Honda has increased the price. The BS6 Honda Unicorn price in India is Rs 94,548, an increase of Rs 955. At this point, the Honda Unicorn still remains the most affordable 160cc motorcycle in the country. It is followed by the Bajaj Avenger 160 Street. Honda hasn’t quoted any reason for the price hike but it might easily boil down to the rising input costs due to the coronavirus. There is a shortage of raw materials and workers and we assume these could have added to the increased cost.

There are no other changes in the Honda Unicorn BS6. The bike had received its fair share of updates earlier this year. This included an engine kill switch, longer seat, DC lighting and blue backlit meter console. Even the ground clearance went by and now is 187mm while the overall length of the bike got shorter. The rear tyre is an HET unit that means it offers low rolling resistance, thereby adding to the fuel efficiency. The 162cc engine is the same unit from the erstwhile Unicorn 160. Honda has retained the BS4 bike’s power of 12.9hp but increased to torque to 14Nm. HMSI hasn’t quoted efficiency numbers but with the lower 140kg kerb weight and the superior power to weight ratio, the bike should deliver around 50kmpl.

Cycle parts are identical to the BS4 units with a single-channel ABS dialled in and no rear disc brake available. Customers get the choice of three colour options but the alloy wheels will be done in black.

